Boca Raton, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO: Man reported missing from Oakland Park found safe

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder had been last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the 33-year-old had been last...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting in Hollywood

Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting in Hollywood. HPD received a call of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near Pembroke Road and South Dixie Highway. Surveillance video shows the initial impact, with a white car clipping a parked car on the side of the road, crashing through a fence and then coming to a stop at the Brilliant Collision Center.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Margate Officer Injured After Accidental Shooting Inside Police Headquarters

An officer with the Margate Police Department was injured Tuesday after what officials said was an "accidental shooting" inside the department's headquarters. Lt. Al Banatte said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at the headquarters located at 5790 Margate Boulevard. Banatte said the officer accidently discharged his weapon and was shot.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove

Police are investigating a late night shooting Saturday in the Coconut Grove section of Miami that left one man dead. Miami Police said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m., when officers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of Percevil Avenue. Police found a 30-year-old man...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

