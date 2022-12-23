Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
WSVN-TV
BSO: Man reported missing from Oakland Park found safe
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder had been last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the 33-year-old had been last...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators...
Police: Mother is Suspected in 3-Year-Old Girl's Stabbing Death
A little girl is dead, police are calling her mother the suspect in the fatal stabbing.
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death by Own Mother in North Miami Beach Apartment: Police
Police in North Miami Beach are investigating an early morning incident Tuesday in North Miami Beach where a young girl was killed by her own mother. North Miami Beach Police said the incident took place at an apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street. Police said the 3-year-old...
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Spraying Bullets on Palmetto, Posting Video to Instagram
A Doral man is in custody for shooting 14 bullets into the air while sitting in a green Lamborghini speeding down the Palmetto at more than 100 miles per hour. Troopers arrested him three days later after they claim he posted a video of the shooting on Instagram. Nelson Alejandro...
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
NBC Miami
Bond Reduced for Man Arrested for Spraying Bullets on Palmetto Expressway, Posting Video
A Miami-Dade judge on Tuesday reduced the bond for a Doral man arrested for shooting 14 bullets into the air while sitting in a green Lamborghini speeding down the Palmetto Expressway at more than 100 miles per hour. Attorneys for Nelson Perez-Valdivia, 23, argued he should be charged with just...
Have you seen him? Alert issued for missing child in South Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. — An alert was sent out Friday morning for a toddler reported missing in South Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick is missing from the Boca Raton area. Officers said he may be traveling in a 2014 gray Chrysler Town and...
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
cw34.com
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Shooting in Hollywood
Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting in Hollywood. HPD received a call of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near Pembroke Road and South Dixie Highway. Surveillance video shows the initial impact, with a white car clipping a parked car on the side of the road, crashing through a fence and then coming to a stop at the Brilliant Collision Center.
NBC Miami
Margate Officer Injured After Accidental Shooting Inside Police Headquarters
An officer with the Margate Police Department was injured Tuesday after what officials said was an "accidental shooting" inside the department's headquarters. Lt. Al Banatte said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at the headquarters located at 5790 Margate Boulevard. Banatte said the officer accidently discharged his weapon and was shot.
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove
Police are investigating a late night shooting Saturday in the Coconut Grove section of Miami that left one man dead. Miami Police said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m., when officers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of Percevil Avenue. Police found a 30-year-old man...
Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court
MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
