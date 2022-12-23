ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
BUFFALO, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas house fire in central Oklahoma kills one

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One person is found dead in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the blaze occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday (12/25) in a trailer home. Fire officials said smoke was pouring out of the trailer home when they arrived on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

