Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Police search for suspect after overnight break-in at Oklahoma City business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A break-in led to two arrests and a search for a third suspect Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. The owners of a lot near Interstate 35 and Wilshire Boulevard called police about people breaking into their business. When officers arrived, the suspects took off. Police found...
news9.com
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Crime Spree, Shooting In NW OKC
A retired police officer intervened on Monday during an armed robbery at a CVS store on the northwest side of the city. The robbery suspect was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside the store and at Oklahoma City police officers. The man’s violent crime spree came to an...
Armed robbery at OKC pharmacy leads to chase, crash before arrest
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man is in custody after robbing a local pharmacy at gunpoint, before shooting at police and leading them on a brief chase.
News On 6
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
--- Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their...
KOCO
Search for driver underway after hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Oklahoma City. Authorities said two cars were involved in a collision near Northwest 29th Street and Robinson avenue. One of the drivers left the scene. Police have not released information about the driver.
Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve
Oklahoma City's latest homicide victim's body was found in a drainage ditch in the dark-morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
Woman accused of shooting at deputies deemed competent
A woman accused of shooting a Grady County deputy and barricading herself inside a patrol unit has been deemed competent to stand trial.
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
News On 6
OHP 'ENDUI' Team To Partner With Local Agencies For Holiday Weekend Checkpoints
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol 'ENDUI' team will be partnering with several agencies around the state to conduct DUI Checkpoints for New Year's Weekend. In Muskogee County, troopers will partner with the Sheriff's department, Muskogee Police Department and the Muscogee-Creek Nation. There will be sobriety checkpoints around the county on Friday...
New Video Captures Damage After Water Break At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
New video captured the devastation left behind after a water pipe break on Saturday flooded the Classen luxury apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters say the break is just one of the dozens that occurred across the city after temps dropped well below freezing. According to firefighters, they were...
Edmond Police See Increase In ‘Smash And Grab’ Thefts From Vehicles In Parking Lots
Car burglaries or “smash and grabs” are a problem metro law enforcement reported seeing this time of the year. Edmond Police said thieves are looking for anything of value and specifically firearms. Police officials released video Thursday of a group of suspects making their rounds in Edmond. Thieves...
Wisconsin woman caught with drugs in car twice in less than 4 months in Garvin County
A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after she was caught with drugs in her car while driving through Garvin County twice in four months.
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas house fire in central Oklahoma kills one
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One person is found dead in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the blaze occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday (12/25) in a trailer home. Fire officials said smoke was pouring out of the trailer home when they arrived on the scene.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
1 dead in OKC mobile house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
Phone Purchase Leads OKC Police To Armed Carjacking Suspects
An armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City phone store left a victim shoeless and without his truck. However, police said on Tuesday the suspects left behind clues at the store that led officers straight to their home. Officers located Ethan Redbird, 21, and Emily Moreno, 20, at an address...
Comments / 0