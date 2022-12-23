Read full article on original website
Robin Lynn Sattre
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robin Lynn Sattre, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend on December 21, 2022. Robin was born on October 7, 1958 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, where she lived with her husband Kurt until moving in with her mother Lodena Johns in Newkirk, Oklahoma to provide care and support.
Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner
Body Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner, 56, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on December 16, 2022, at his home. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Fairfax, OK, with Rev. Ross officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Fairfax Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City RecPlex offers entertainment and exercise away from the cold
Body With the cold temperatures that have hit over the past week, its always good to remember the indoor entertainment that Ponca City has to offer. The Ponca City Rec-Plex is a 24 million dollar 79,000 square foot facility that works year round to offer opportunities to keep active for people of all ages.
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Poisons” by Kate Khavari (Crooked Lane Books) 2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)...
