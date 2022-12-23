Body Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner, 56, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on December 16, 2022, at his home. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Fairfax, OK, with Rev. Ross officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Fairfax Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO