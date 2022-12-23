ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City News

Ponca City RecPlex offers entertainment and exercise away from the cold

Body With the cold temperatures that have hit over the past week, its always good to remember the indoor entertainment that Ponca City has to offer. The Ponca City Rec-Plex is a 24 million dollar 79,000 square foot facility that works year round to offer opportunities to keep active for people of all ages.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident

NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
NEWKIRK, OK
Ponca City News

New Life Trails receives charitable lease

New Life Trails, located at 3420 Kingston Road in Ponca City, is a non-profit that was founded with the goal of partnering with animals to reach the hearts of people and intervene emotionally, socially, and academically. Deborah Spears, owner and founder of New Life Trails, was a teacher that noticed there were students that were not engaged in their learning. Having grown up with animals,…
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Robin Lynn Sattre

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robin Lynn Sattre, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend on December 21, 2022. Robin was born on October 7, 1958 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, where she lived with her husband Kurt until moving in with her mother Lodena Johns in Newkirk, Oklahoma to provide care and support.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner

Body Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner, 56, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on December 16, 2022, at his home. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Fairfax, OK, with Rev. Ross officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Fairfax Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 20-21

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 1:20 a.m. Newkirk police confirmed warrants on April Dawn Miller and Desirae Frisch. At 3:21 a.m. a deputy responded to south 7th Street to assist PCPD with a subject reported to have a knife.
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police release statement and video on arrest

NEWKIRK — Ponca City police spokesman Kevin Jeffries confirmed that the name of the suspect arrested is Sidney Bolton Powers, 26, Ponca City. According to the District Court records, four charges were filed against Powers on Dec. 21. They include domestic assault battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a felony conviction and three misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause case is pending stemming from the incident involving the alleged assault on officers. Powers is currently in the county jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 6 in the domestic case.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation

PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Failure to appear warrant issued

NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Six Arrested in Osage Co. Murder Case

Six arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie by Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this has been lengthy investigation with numerous search warrants issued on several residence and other items. The Investigation Team has spent hundreds of hours working this investigation, which is still ongoing and expect more arrests to be made as it continues.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
ocolly.com

U.S. Air Force aircraft damaged Stillwater Airport runway

An aircraft carrying the U.S. Air Force women’s basketball team landed on the Stillwater Regional Airport’s runway with no approval last Sunday for the team’s game against Oklahoma State University. The aircraft, a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster, weighs around 400,000 pounds, which is 45 tons over...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK

