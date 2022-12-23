NEWKIRK — Ponca City police spokesman Kevin Jeffries confirmed that the name of the suspect arrested is Sidney Bolton Powers, 26, Ponca City. According to the District Court records, four charges were filed against Powers on Dec. 21. They include domestic assault battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a felony conviction and three misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause case is pending stemming from the incident involving the alleged assault on officers. Powers is currently in the county jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 6 in the domestic case.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO