Ponca City RecPlex offers entertainment and exercise away from the cold
Body With the cold temperatures that have hit over the past week, its always good to remember the indoor entertainment that Ponca City has to offer. The Ponca City Rec-Plex is a 24 million dollar 79,000 square foot facility that works year round to offer opportunities to keep active for people of all ages.
Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident
NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
New Life Trails receives charitable lease
New Life Trails, located at 3420 Kingston Road in Ponca City, is a non-profit that was founded with the goal of partnering with animals to reach the hearts of people and intervene emotionally, socially, and academically. Deborah Spears, owner and founder of New Life Trails, was a teacher that noticed there were students that were not engaged in their learning. Having grown up with animals,…
Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
Robin Lynn Sattre
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robin Lynn Sattre, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend on December 21, 2022. Robin was born on October 7, 1958 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, where she lived with her husband Kurt until moving in with her mother Lodena Johns in Newkirk, Oklahoma to provide care and support.
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner
Body Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner, 56, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on December 16, 2022, at his home. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Fairfax, OK, with Rev. Ross officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Fairfax Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Law enforcement logs Dec. 20-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 1:20 a.m. Newkirk police confirmed warrants on April Dawn Miller and Desirae Frisch. At 3:21 a.m. a deputy responded to south 7th Street to assist PCPD with a subject reported to have a knife.
Ponca City police release statement and video on arrest
NEWKIRK — Ponca City police spokesman Kevin Jeffries confirmed that the name of the suspect arrested is Sidney Bolton Powers, 26, Ponca City. According to the District Court records, four charges were filed against Powers on Dec. 21. They include domestic assault battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a felony conviction and three misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause case is pending stemming from the incident involving the alleged assault on officers. Powers is currently in the county jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 6 in the domestic case.
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
Logan County filings December 22, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for December 22, 2022. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM)
Failure to appear warrant issued
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
Six Arrested in Osage Co. Murder Case
Six arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie by Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this has been lengthy investigation with numerous search warrants issued on several residence and other items. The Investigation Team has spent hundreds of hours working this investigation, which is still ongoing and expect more arrests to be made as it continues.
Stillwater Regional Airport runway damaged due to ‘unauthorized military aircraft landing’
The City of Stillwater says its regional airport sustained significant airfield damage Sunday, Dec. 13, due to an unauthorized military aircraft landing.
U.S. Air Force aircraft damaged Stillwater Airport runway
An aircraft carrying the U.S. Air Force women’s basketball team landed on the Stillwater Regional Airport’s runway with no approval last Sunday for the team’s game against Oklahoma State University. The aircraft, a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster, weighs around 400,000 pounds, which is 45 tons over...
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
