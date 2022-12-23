Dangerous cold arrives for the holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brutally cold Arctic air is diving south into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and will stick around through the Christmas holiday.

After starting the day Friday in the mid 50s, temperatures will begin falling rapidly through the day and be accompanied by wind gusts of 30-40 mph. That could be enough to cause sporadic power outages just as the cold air is arriving.

By this afternoon, most locations will be in the 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. As we fall into the teens overnight all the way to the coast, dangerous wind chills are likely with widespread single digits and even a few inland areas as low as one or two degrees below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for all counties. While wind chill is often described as the way the air will “feel” to exposed skin, it really represents the rate of heat loss from your body. In other words, the lower the wind chill, the faster hypothermia and frostbite can occur.

Highs on Christmas Eve will only reach the low to mid 30s, but the wind chill will only get as high as the teens and 20s. While Christmas Day will still be frigid and breezy, the wind gusts should subside by then. Christmas morning will still be near 20° with highs barely reaching 40°.