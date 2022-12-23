Here are the 27 candidates running for a seat on a board of education in Knox County

GALESBURG — The list of candidates running for a seat on a board of education in Knox County is now complete after the deadline to file expired at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The election for the board seats will take place on April 4, 2023. Here are candidates in each district.

Galesburg District 205

In Galesburg Education District 205, there will be three seats on the ballot and five people running. The candidates running are Tianna Cervantez, Courtney Rodriguez, Rodney Phelps, Jake Taylor and David A. Sharp.

Cervantez, Rodriguez and Phelps are all incumbents. Cervantez was first elected to the board in 2015. Rodriguez and Phelps were both elected to the board in 2019. Taylor and Sharp are the challengers.

Knoxville School District 202

In Knoxville School District 202, there will be five seats on the ballot and nine candidates running.

The candidates are Vicki Rose, Brant Herring, Rebecca McCracken, Duane J. Ratermann, Suzanne E. Harshbarger, Caleb Jones, Kristoffer H. Stearns, Justin Johnston and Troy Fleisher.

Harshbarger, Ratermann, Rose, McCracken and Stearns are all incumbents who will be defending their seats. McCracken and Stearns were both elected in 2019. Harshbarger, Ratermann and Roe were all placed on the board to fill vacancies at different times throughout the last year. Herring, Jones, Johnston and Fleisher are the challengers.

ROWVA District 208

In ROWVA Education District 208, there will be five seats on the ballot and five candidates running. The candidates are Amber Fleming, Heather M. Godsil, John Kuelper, Matthew M. Johnson, and Emily Bean.

These five candidates are all already on the board. Fleming, Godsil and Bean were appointed to the board in 2022 to fill vacant seats. Kuelper and Johnson were first elected to the board in 2015.

Fleming, Godsil and Bean were appointed because three District 208 board members resigned from the body earlier this year, citing personal reasons and division connected to clashes over the teaching of "The Hate U Give," a novel inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The three board members that resigned were James Haynes, Melissa Shepherd and Rob Kalb. The district’s superintendent Joe Sornberger and two of its teachers also resigned earlier this year, though Sornberger did not cite the divisions in his resignation letter.

Abingdon/Avon District 276

In Abingdon/Avon District 276, there will be five candidates in the running. The candidates are Kori Jensen, Michael O. Anderson, Fiona Mountcastle, Andrea Quinn and Anthony D. Brooks.

Williamsfield District 210

In Williamsfield District 210, there will be three candidates in the running. The three candidates are Brittany Byrd, Jennifer Smith and Chad Goff.

District 276 and 210’s offices did not immediately respond to The Register-Mail to confirm how many of the candidates running are currently on the board.