ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

St. Bernard Middle School performs ‘The First Christmas’

By Joyce Nix
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eorrh_0jsVWPv400

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard Preparatory Middle School performed “The First Christmas” Dec. 9-11 in the Abbey Byre. The production showcased the musical and performing talents of the middle school choir and students.

The 11-person cast included Emily Gutowski (Sharif), Emily Gutowski (Omar), Sean Daly (Zacharias and Melchior), Avery Hines (Elisabeth), Ella Cron (Gabriel), Joy Lamote (Mary), Cameron Smiley (Joseph), Ella Davis (Caspar), Marlee Harshaw (Balthazar), Norah Bissot (Bob), and Tessa Sanders (Narrator).  Caroline McBride, Emilie Gutowski, Joy Lamote, Avery Hines, Sean Daly and Ella Cron all performed solos.

“The First Christmas” is a musical production explaining the backstory to Jesus Christ’s birth.  It was truly a performance of the whole nativity, demonstrating how so many occurrences came together to prepare for that wonderful birth.

Under the choral direction of Sister Thérèse Lopez, the show had some familiar Christmas songs but also some new ones – all performed by the Middle School Choir.  “We wanted to have a performance that had a little bit of humor, so this one was the perfect choice,” Sister Thérèse shared.

English teacher Kirsten Dickerson directed the play and overall performance.  “We were intentional and purposeful when casting the characters. The characters had some challenging singing solos, and we wanted to showcase the talents of our students,” Dickerson explained.

The most pivotal moment of the performance took place when Ella Cron and Joy Lamote performed “Blessed (Mary)” and “Handmaid of the Lord.” The scene focused on when Gabriel told Mary that she would carry and be the mother of Jesus.

Dickerson said that moment is extremely important in our Catholic faith and beliefs.  “These young women executed the scene with sincerity and intention. It was beautiful!”

Assisting with production were Johnathan McBride and Lena Impastato.

SBP’s high school drama department will continue the excitement and perform “The Canterbury Tales or… Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus” in the spring.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lisa Ann Boyd

Lisa Ann Boyd, age 50, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Chicago, IL. on March 2, 1972, to Bobby and Vickie Milligan Boatright. She is preceded in death by her father. Graveside services for Lisa will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Mariah (Ryan) Miles, Cierra (Dusty) Rose; mother, Vickie Smith; sisters, Belinda Harris, Colette Speegle Huber; grandchildren, Rhyrie Ann Miles, Paisley Miles, Noble Miles, Wyatt Woodard, Waylon Woodard, Cooper Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zachary James Calvert

Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Festival of the Cranes returns Jan. 13-15

DECATUR, Ala. – The Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association will host the three-day 2023 Festival of the Cranes event Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15, at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) and other venues throughout Decatur.  The refuge center, which is home to Alabama’s largest concentrations of Sandhill Cranes and Whooping Cranes, celebrates the winter migration patterns of tens of thousands of Sandhill Cranes each year. The 35,000-acre refuge is also home to the state’s most populous wintering duck population.  During the three-day festival, the refuge, located at 3121 Visitor Center Road in Decatur, will host guided morning bird walks and Birding 101 walks, and...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Nothing is possible without God’: Addison’s Lydia Ergle talks senior volleyball season

ADDISON, Ala. — The Addison Lady Bulldogs captured yet another State Volleyball Championship this fall and for senior Lydia Ergle, it was a perfect ending to an amazing volleyball career. She moved up to varsity her sophomore year and helped the team win three state titles and she feels so blessed to have accomplished that with an amazing group of girls. “Ending my senior season with a state title is the absolute best feeling of my life thus far. We made many accomplishments this year as a team and were able to grow as individuals, not only players. We are a...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jack A. Trawick

“I had a great life.” On Dec. 22, 2022, Jack A. Trawick passed away in his sleep at his home in Crane Hill, AL, and woke up in heaven. He lived an amazing 90 years. The youngest of four boys, Jack was born on March 23, 1932, in Ariton, AL, to George A. and Lydia Gillis Trawick. A United States Air Force Veteran, Jack served four years during the Korean War of which two years were spent in Europe. With a GI Bill, he was able to attend the University of Alabama where he met his wife, Carolyn Otto Trawick, and earned...
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shirley McBrayer Conn

Shirley McBrayer Conn, age 71, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 5, 1951, in Cullman, Alabama. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem West Cemetery, Vinemont, Alabama. She is survived by her life partner of 31 years, Don Dingwitz; his three children and host of grandchildren; daughter, Kathy Lynn Conn (David) Bridgmon; grandchildren, Krista (Richard Lombardi) Bridgmon and Dustin Bridgmon; great grandchildren, Hattie Mae Bridgmon and Tallulah Bridgmon; sisters, Hazel (Ray) Sanford, Dorothy Johnson and Margie (Rock) Pigg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Temous McBrayer and Maggie Mae Johnson McBrayer; brothers, Junior McBrayer, Howard McBrayer, Perry McBrayer, Bill McBrayer, Wade McBrayer and J.B. McBrayer; sisters, Thelma Stephens and Mary Lou Stewart and her husband, Brent Conn.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William “W.D.” Dayton Derrick

William “W.D.” Dayton Derrick, age 78, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. W.D. was born in Cullman, Alabama on Dec. 23, 1943 to William Dayton Derrick Sr. and Gladys Humphreys Derrick. He worked for the City School System and also owned the Derrick Fence Company and after retiring he bought and operated The Hutch Restaurant in Fairview Alabama. Funeral services for W.D. will be Tuesday Dec. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery. Survivors are wife, Henri Gunter Derrick; daughter, Amy (Eric) Hutchison; son, Craig Derrick; sisters, Juanita Matkin, Diane (Ernie) Peoples; grandchildren, Chloe Derrick, Ellie Derrick, Cassidy Hutchison, Carlee Hutchison and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be Tuesday Dec. 27, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home from noon until service time at 2 p.m. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
CULLMAN, AL
comebacktown.com

A Birmingham legend touched my life

Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others to climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame, doesn’t it?. I did achieve my dream...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Always put God first’: Cold Springs’ Paizley Whitlow talks freshman cross country season

BREMEN, Ala. — This season was another successful one for Cold Springs’ cross country teams. The Lady Eagles finished second in the state, and it was a great season for freshman Paizley Whitlow. Whitlow finished first at the county meet, second at sectionals and second at the state meet. “I feel like our team did outstanding this year even though we fell short. The weather got the best of us at the state meet, but we still pushed through and finished second in state. We will definitely be back at it next season,” Whitlow said. “I learned that putting in miles...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Joe Crawford

Funeral services for Larry Joe Crawford of Hanceville will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview West Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Hanceville Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Mr. Crawford was born on July 8, 1945, in Gardendale, Alabama to the late Eldridge and Lilly Crawford. He died at the age of 77 on Dec. 23, 2022, at his residence in Hanceville. He worked for about 33 years as a machine operator at Miller Wire Works. After his retirement, Larry devoted most of his time to his grandchildren who loved him deeply. Survivors include his son, Randy (Shenandoah) Crawford; grandchildren, RJ Randy Crawford Jr., Liam Crawford and Carter Crawford; and sister, Diane Farris. In addition to his parents, Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Jean Crawford.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Veterans invited to register for new virtual arts workshops

An arts program of weekly virtual workshops for veterans is taking registration now for two new series in 2023, Artful Healing and Mindful Movement.  The program is presented through a partnership between the University of Alabama at Bicrmingham’s Arts in Medicine and the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s Whole Health initiative. Through the program, veterans are invited to gather in a no-judgment space and explore creative and expressive writing, visual art, movement, and more to support wellness.     The virtual Artful Healing workshop will be from 8-9 a.m. Wednesdays Jan. 25-March 29. Artful Healing, led by art therapist Valerie Hanks, will guide participants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hoyt Maurice Drake

Funeral Service for Hoyt Maurice Drake, age 94, of Huntsville, will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, interment in Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Drake passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home. He was born April 21, 1928, to Joseph W. and Belle Drake. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Etheleen Drake; grandson, Brian Hale; five brothers; and four sisters. Survivors include his daughters, Dianna Hale and Sharon D. Drake; grandchildren, Kimberly Hale, Bradley Hale, Tyler Lindsey, and Stephen Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Madison Lindsey, Jaxon Wilson, Bryson Lindsey, Marlee Hale, Jackson Hale, Sara Hale, Andrew Hale, Caroline Hale, and Garrett Hale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Simcoe Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Simcoe Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

5 must-see concerts coming to Birmingham in 2023

New year, new concert schedule! We’re happy to report that 2023 already promises to be a great year for music in Birmingham. Here are five performers on our must-see list, from a veteran county star to an iconic pop and R&B queen. BLAKE SHELTON. Who: Country star and popular...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Imogene Whitehead

Funeral services for Imogene Whitehead, age 93 of Blountsville formerly of Cullman, will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Bethlehem East Cemetery. Mrs. Whitehead will lie in state at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until funeral time. Imogene was born on May 9, 1929, in Blount County, Alabama to Johnny Johns and Luvenie Starnes. Imogene passed from this walk of life, receiving her heavenly wings, on Dec. 21, 2022, at the Hanceville Nursing Home. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church near Blountsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Whitehead; son, Danny Whitehead; parents, Johnny and Luvenie Starnes Johns; brothers, Lawrence, Wilburn, Elmo, Alton and Jimmy; sisters, Laura, Alene and Drucilla. She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Harold) Gay; grandchildren, Dana Whitehead, Heath (Donna) Whitehead, Keith Whitehead, Kristy (Randy) Mooney and Amy Helms; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Fallin; a host of nieces and nephews.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Michael Kent

A celebration of life for Danny Michael Kent, age 74, will be held on Jan. 7, at the Cullman Moose Lodge. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with fellowship, dinner, and music to follow throughout the evening. Friends and loved ones are welcome to come by at any time during the celebration. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent Family. As a loyal member and champion of the Moose Lodge, the family is requesting donations to the Cullman Moose Lodge or to Moosehaven in lieu of flowers. Danny passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1948, to Malcom and Rose (Annie Ruth) Kent who preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Heather Sellers and Ashley (TJ Uhler) Kent; his siblings, Charlotte Shedd and Greg (Clara) Kent and their families; his girlfriend Mary Simmons and her family; his stepchildren including Brittney (Jimmy) Tucker and Jesse (Brittany) Hagood and their families; and his extended family of loved ones.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy