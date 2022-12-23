ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
WAVY News 10

Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall.
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area.
