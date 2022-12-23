Read full article on original website
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise Ocean Club more than a month before notifying them
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise …. The USS Forrest Sherman returned home to Norfolk on Thursday after being on a six-month deployment. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person...
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to …. The new Norfolk Admirals coach, Jeff...
Norfolk man dies in motorcycle crash on Lynnhaven Pkwy. in VB
A Norfolk man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.
Porch pirates steal Christmas presents from Newport News man 6 times
Porch pirates are swiping packages left and right, something Bruce Parham Jr. told us has happened to him six times this holiday season.
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
Man gets 38 years after killing 18-year-old, permanently disabling woman in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 59-year-old man who killed an 18-year-old in front of his mother before shooting and permanently disabling her was sentenced to 38 active years on Friday. George Antonio Boyd pleaded guilty back in June to to second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and related gun charges....
