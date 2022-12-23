ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite...
Dividend Strategists

Old School Tech With New School Growth Strategy (And A 5% Dividend Yield)

IBM is a multinational technology corporation based in Armonk, New York. For organizations, individuals, and governmental bodies, IBM offers various products and services, including hardware and software. Some of these are IBM mainframes, IBM software, IBM cloud services, IBM consulting, and IBM professional services. Over 350,000 people work at IBM...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Bearish Signal: Network Demand Remains Low

On-chain data shows the demand on the Ethereum network has continued to drop recently, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s value. Ethereum Total Transaction Count Continues To Go Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH transaction count has observed a...
bitcoinist.com

Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2023

The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange earlier in 2022 sent ripples of shock across the entire market, forcing users to question the reliability of the centralized storage solutions they were being offered by trading venues. The aftermath of the exchange’s failure saw a sudden increase in interest towards the types of wallets available on the market, specifically non-custodial solutions.
CoinDesk

5 Digital Economy Predictions for 2023

If 2021 was the “Year of the Cryptocurrency,” then 2022 was the year it collapsed. Millions were made and lost by crypto investors while crypto companies were built and folded. With 2023 right around the corner, one thing is clear: the “Roaring Twenties” era of 2022 crypto parties...

