Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes coin, Ethereum And Cosmos: These Are Your Viable Options To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
The birth of the crypto market has inspired millions of people to try investing. Some become millionaires in a few months, while others lose a significant amount of money. This has made those still investing in the cryptocurrency market more cautious about where they put their money and which cryptocurrencies they trust.
Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite...
bitcoinist.com
Two Cryptocurrencies That Should Be In Your Portfolio By The End Of 2022: Impt.Io Token & Big Eyes Coin
One of the worst results following the All-Time Highs (ATH) reached in late 2021 is the crypto market’s halving in 2022. Some projects are succeeding despite the catastrophe, though. IMPT.io Token (IMPT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are the top alternative currencies for 2022. Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
Rapid-delivery startup Getir buys its rival Gorillas at a big discount as grocery apps continue to eat each other
Gorillas tried to raise further funds to operate on its own earlier this year but has since accepted a proposal from the Istanbul-based company.
Old School Tech With New School Growth Strategy (And A 5% Dividend Yield)
IBM is a multinational technology corporation based in Armonk, New York. For organizations, individuals, and governmental bodies, IBM offers various products and services, including hardware and software. Some of these are IBM mainframes, IBM software, IBM cloud services, IBM consulting, and IBM professional services. Over 350,000 people work at IBM...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Network Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the demand on the Ethereum network has continued to drop recently, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s value. Ethereum Total Transaction Count Continues To Go Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH transaction count has observed a...
bitcoinist.com
Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2023
The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange earlier in 2022 sent ripples of shock across the entire market, forcing users to question the reliability of the centralized storage solutions they were being offered by trading venues. The aftermath of the exchange’s failure saw a sudden increase in interest towards the types of wallets available on the market, specifically non-custodial solutions.
CoinDesk
5 Digital Economy Predictions for 2023
If 2021 was the “Year of the Cryptocurrency,” then 2022 was the year it collapsed. Millions were made and lost by crypto investors while crypto companies were built and folded. With 2023 right around the corner, one thing is clear: the “Roaring Twenties” era of 2022 crypto parties...
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Lost Over 60% of Its Value in 2022—Here's How Much 6 Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lost
It's been a brutal year for the cryptocurrency market. In the latest blow to the crypto space, Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S, which primarily mints bitcoin, filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 21, citing falling crypto prices and rising energy costs. And...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) to Defy Traditional Cycle Theory Next Year With Big Rally, Says Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) will defy all traditional theories of its market cycles next year. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 402,000 Twitter followers that BTC will challenge conventional wisdom that its price cycles are driven by the halving cycles. Halving cycles are the...
Business Insider
One of the largest bitcoin miners files for bankruptcy protection as token prices fall and energy costs rise
Core Scientific filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid falling crypto prices and high energy costs. The Nasdaq-listed firm is one of the largest US miners of bitcoin. The company's valuation reached as high as $3 billion in April of this year. The Texas-based company is one of the largest...
