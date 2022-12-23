Read full article on original website
Related
Crews working to clear roads after the blizzard
Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan.
Kent, Ottawa county road crews continue cleanup efforts in neighborhood areas
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Snow plow drivers in Kent and Ottawa County are heading back into neighborhoods Tuesday to focus on the cleanup of local roads. A warmup is on the way, and some areas could see flooding depending. That's why the road crews are working to scrape off...
Road crews continue to clean up after holiday weekend snowstorm
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While most city government offices are closed in observance of Christmas, road crews are still out on the roads continuing cleanup efforts following the weekend snowstorm. In Kent County, crews are on state roads, primary county roads and local roads clearing off accumulated snow. Officials...
Fox17
MDOT sign damaged on Grand Rapids overpass
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State troopers worked to help the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) repair a sign that had been damaged by a vehicle in Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police (MSP) took to Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying the sign in question is located on the Wealthy Street overpass.
Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
What’s up with I-196 in Ottawa County?
Of the major highway construction projects in West Michigan held over into next year, there are just two that are on schedule, and I-196 in Ottawa County is one of them.
Eagle Towing responds to 80 calls on icy Christmas Day
Eagle Towing company in Coopersville said they fielded 600 calls a day during weekend’s blizzard-like conditions.
iheart.com
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
A cold and snowy Christmas holiday
Our Christmas weekend blizzard is coming to an end. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for much of West Michigan until 7 o'clock this evening.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 10 PM Update: Roads Impassable In Ottawa County!
Dangerous and impassable roads reported in Ottawa County as blizzard conditions continue. Meteorologist Michael Behrens & Kirk Montgomery have the latest details!
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property
A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
Facilities turn into warming stations to lend a helping hand
After severe winter weather moved through West Michigan, the Alano Club of Kent County welcomed in a new crowd for the holiday weekend.
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck.
Catering company braves blizzard conditions to deliver meals to those in need
While reporting out in Grand Rapids on Friday, FOX 17’s Doug Reardon ran into a catering company that was braving the blowing snow to give meals to those in need.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0