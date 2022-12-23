Read full article on original website
Flight delays hit Fargo over Christmas
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the season of giving, people expect gifts laughs, and if traveling, a bit of a headache. But for holiday flyers, that headache was bigger than they were expecting. “My flight was at six in the morning,” said Aaron Abaurrea, who’s flight was originally...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
Times-Online
Farmers Union donates 180,000 pounds of pork to regional food banks
(JAMESTOWN, N.D.) – Christmas came a bit early this year to the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo when 38,000 pounds of pork spareribs were delivered by North Dakota Farmers Union in partnership with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE). The recent donation kicks off a five-state giving spree of 180,000 pounds of pork that includes food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana for the third year running.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public Library to change hours in 2023
(Fargo, ND) -- Change is coming to the Fargo Public Library, and that means more time for you to take advantage of the three locations in the city. The Fargo Public Library tells WDAY Radio that it will operate with new service hours starting January 3rd at all three library locations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former JL Beers in Moorhead up for sale
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former local favorite has not only recently closed its doors, but now the building itself is up for sale. The former Moorhead JL Beers location has been listed by Goldmark Commercial Real Estate Inc, and is listed for sale for $1.3 million. You may remember we...
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Whatever Holiday you may have celebrated over the weekend, I pray that you all experienced peace, love and hope. We enjoyed catching up with family and friends, gosh those younger folks grow up so fast!. With our area schools on break, hopefully students and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
KFYR-TV
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
newsdakota.com
No Travel Advised In Barnes County; Several Roads Blocked
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s office said no travel is advised in the county until further notice. Several roads in the county are blocked or impassable, visibility is reduced to less that 1/4 of a mile in the open country. Wind gusts of 45 mph are creating white out conditions in the open country.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Trollwood Performing Arts School set to host Mainstage Musical 2023 auditions
(Fargo, ND) -- In order to give as many students as possible the opportunity to perform in their upcoming award-winning classic musical, the cast is expanding. Trollwood Performing Arts School tells WDAY Radio it will be holding Mainstage Musical cast auditions on Saturday, February 25th. With much of the cast set to return after the 2022 Mainstage Musical postponement, lead roles are already filled. But, there are still opportunities for students to gain experience as a member of the ensemble.
herosports.com
FCS Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU Tale of the Tape
This season’s FCS national championship features two rivals from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. North Dakota State has won nine FCS titles since 2011. South Dakota State has built itself to beat the Bison. How do the two heavyweights stack up on paper?. Here’s a tale of the tape...
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Townhome heavily damaged after Christmas Day fire
(Moorhead, MN) -- A unit at the Belsly Townhomes in South Moorhead is damaged after a Christmas night fire. The Moorhead Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews arrived Sunday night to find a fire in the attic of one of the townhomes. The Department says the good news is firewalls...
valleynewslive.com
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night. According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
