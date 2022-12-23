ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Tractor-trailer believed to be carrying Amazon packages catches fire on I-95 in Ashland

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer fire in Ashland impacted traffic Friday morning.

A Hanover County Fire spokesperson said the vehicle fire was located on Interstate 95 north at mile marker 91, just before Ashcake Road. Hanover Fire said the truck was believed to be carrying Amazon packages, but very few of the total load was damaged in the fire, as the fire was contained to the cabin of the truck.

Hanover Fire believes the preliminary cause of the fire to be a brake malfunction, which Battalion Chief Dave Johnston said is not uncommon for tractor-trailers due to their heavy hauls.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries due to the incident.

Staying safe on the roads — Artic Blast hits East Coast

The north right lane and right shoulder were closed due to the fire, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Hanover Fire said the incident is being cleared, and a tow truck is working to clear the tractor-trailer from the road.

The Hanover Fire Department wants to remind residents to be prepared ahead of the expected inclement weather this holiday weekend. Johnston advised the public to have food that does not need to be cooked and to make sure phones and electronic devices are charged.

Hanover is working with local power companies to stay prepared ahead of any power outages.

