Solana Continues Its Freefall – Will The FUD Ever Stop?
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Material Indicators
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
These Are The Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Historically, 2022 could end up being the second-worst year for Bitcoin since 2011. At the current price, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of -65%, topped only by 2018 when the price lost -73% in one year. As Arcane Research notes in its year-end report for 2022, physical gold (-1%...
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
Dogecoin Has To Remain Above These Levels For Price To Turn Around
The Dogecoin price had recently faced intense selling pressure; however, over the last 48 hours, DOGE showed signs of recovery. At the moment, however, the meme coin was consolidating on its daily chart. In the past week, the Dogecoin price has slipped almost 4%. As Bitcoin depicted positive price action...
Dogecoin Price Tumbles Below Support, Why This Could Be Strong Bearish
Dogecoin extended its decline below the $0.070 support against the US Dollar. DOGE could continue to move down towards the $0.0620 support zone. DOGE gained pace and traded below the $0.072 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0700 zone and the 100 simple moving average...
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
Bitcoin Now Under Realized Price For 163 Days, Here’s How This Compares Historically
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has now been below its realized price for 163 days in this bear market; here’s how this compares with previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Price Is Currently Valued At Around $19,900. According to CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, the bear market would be over if BTC reclaims...
Ethereum Price Signals Bearish Moves, Test of $1,100 Seems Possible
Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,200 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below the $1,180 support zone. Ethereum is attempting a minor upside correction towards the $1,200 barrier. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Future Crypto Superstars: Oryen Network (ORY), Quant (QNT), And Cronos (CRO)
The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing and volatile, but the recent bear market has allowed for some gems to shine. Oryen Network (ORY) is a top contender for the list of future crypto superstars. With its user-friendly approach, fixed APYs, and growing online presence, this platform could become a household name in the near future. Additionally, Quant and Cronos may find themselves in the top 10 list.
Most Public Crypto Firms Underperformed Bitcoin In 2022, Miners Hit Worst
Data shows almost all the big public crypto companies have underperformed Bitcoin this year, with the mining firms taking an especially hard hit. Most Public Mining Companies Saw Drawdowns Of 90% Or More In 2022. As per the year-end report from Arcane Research, 2022 was a very challenging year for...
Offshore Casino Sites – Best Overseas Casinos for UK Players
Are you a UK players looking for Offshore casinos or Overseas gambling sites? You have come to the right place. Offshore online casinos have become popular among UK players looking for reliable gambling sites that offer massive bonuses and top-quality games. Furthermore, these platforms are ideal for all players, including high-roller, penny gamblers, advanced players, etc.
Santiment: Bitcoin Will Trend Lower Because Whales Are Still Selling
The impact of bitcoin whales and their activities has always been felt in the general market. This goes from buying to selling, and just the way they move their coins. Once again, these whales still hold sway in the market and their activity could spell a bottom signal. Santiment Says...
24 Best International Casino Sites for UK Players
International casinos are reputable online gaming destinations that offer top-quality products and excellent services to players around the globe. They are highly recommended for players looking for gambling sites that provide a safe and thrilling gaming experience. These platforms adopt strict security measures to protect players from financial and identity theft. Furthermore, they accept digital and fiat currencies.
Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?
The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...
Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Remains Steady As BTC Stalls At $16,000
Bitcoin investor sentiment has reached a standstill amid struggling prices in the market. While the digital asset continues to hold the $16,000 level, investors have backed off from the market, ensuring no significant movements either up or down, and as a result, investor sentiment hasn’t moved. Bitcoin Investors Still...
What’s Next For Algorand Price As Coin Continues Downtrend?
The Algorand price has been downward for quite a few months now. The coin has fallen by 1.8% over the last 24 hours. The coin has lost over 4.7% of its market value in the past week. Algorand had been consolidating on its chart over the last few weeks, but the consistent lateral trading has pushed the bulls out of the market.
Is Polkadot (DOT) A Must-Have For Your 2023 Portfolio?
The year 2023 is said to be huge for Polkadot (DOT) as it is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch out for. Many crypto experts are very optimistic about Polkadot, and they’re saying that traders should keep an eye on the coin because its developments will be big for that year.
Chainlink Nears Crucial $6 Level As LINK Ushers In The New Year
Chainlink (LINK) has recently announced its new tie-up with Blueberry, which is set to automate and enhance the build and LP strategies of the network. With this collaboration, Blueberry is developed to provide incentives and network fees. LINK price down 0.85%. Partnership with Blueberry bolsters buyer confidence. Crypto experts expect...
