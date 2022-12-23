Read full article on original website
KMOV
1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Fire destroys north St. Louis County family's home this holiday season
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kenya Hill and her three children were looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas in their new home in north St. Louis County. "I actually had family over a couple of days prior to it, just so everybody could see the house. We were happy," said Hill.
kfmo.com
Holiday Fires in the Parkland
(St. Francois County, MO) There are no injuries reported, yet one pet lost its life, after three fires over the weekend in the Parkland. Reports indicate the first incident was last Friday afternoon at 4:39 on 4119 Highway O as Park Hills Firemen responded to a call where a homeowner was trying to thaw a pipe in a crawl space with a portable heater. There was heavy smoke in the home and the fire was out in about 15 minutes. In a second fire Friday Bismarck Firemen were dispatched to Fairview Street at 8:46 pm for a residential structure fire. The fire was located in the attic and extinguished. It was determined to be electrical in nature. The occupants of the home, and their pets, were able to evacuate the home safely. The fire took about two hours to battle and there is extensive water damage as well as fire damage in the roof and attic. The third fire took place at 11:48 on Christmas Day, Sunday, at 213 Patterson Street in Farmington. When Farmington firemen arrived part of the one and a half story home was engulfed in flames. There were five people in the home and they all escaped. One pet also got out of the home and one lost its life in the fire. The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Louis County
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit are looking into the murder of a man that happened on the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
'I want justice for my son,' says father of north St. Louis County man left dead in car, woman wounded
BLACK JACK, Mo. — "Unfortunately, I got the news from his mother, and it was really just heartbreaking, and it was just the worst thing I could possibly hear in my life," Byrom Donald Sr. said. The devastated dad said no words can describe the pain he and his...
FOX2now.com
Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri townhouse residents say
The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some residents said their Christmas presents were submerged, leaving them without running water. Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri …. The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some...
suntimesnews.com
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
WAND TV
I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
kmmo.com
MSHP REPORTS THREE TRAFFIC FATALITIES OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PERIOD
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23 and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26. Troopers investigated a total of 306 traffic crashes, 84 crash injuries, 52 DWIs, and 3 traffic...
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
Protesters Arrested at Moolah Shriners Meeting Allege Assault
One protester dressed as Santa says a fez-wearing Shriner put her in a chokehold
