Saint Charles, MO

KMOV

1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash

(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Holiday Fires in the Parkland

(St. Francois County, MO) There are no injuries reported, yet one pet lost its life, after three fires over the weekend in the Parkland. Reports indicate the first incident was last Friday afternoon at 4:39 on 4119 Highway O as Park Hills Firemen responded to a call where a homeowner was trying to thaw a pipe in a crawl space with a portable heater. There was heavy smoke in the home and the fire was out in about 15 minutes. In a second fire Friday Bismarck Firemen were dispatched to Fairview Street at 8:46 pm for a residential structure fire. The fire was located in the attic and extinguished. It was determined to be electrical in nature. The occupants of the home, and their pets, were able to evacuate the home safely. The fire took about two hours to battle and there is extensive water damage as well as fire damage in the roof and attic. The third fire took place at 11:48 on Christmas Day, Sunday, at 213 Patterson Street in Farmington. When Farmington firemen arrived part of the one and a half story home was engulfed in flames. There were five people in the home and they all escaped. One pet also got out of the home and one lost its life in the fire. The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
WAND TV

I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
ILLINOIS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
kmmo.com

MSHP REPORTS THREE TRAFFIC FATALITIES OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PERIOD

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23 and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26. Troopers investigated a total of 306 traffic crashes, 84 crash injuries, 52 DWIs, and 3 traffic...
MISSOURI STATE

