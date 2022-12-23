ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Comments / 24

I'm Back Boo-Boo!
4d ago

How stupid is one... already in just for a probation violation, well now he's going to remain inside once caught much longer than I'm sure he was serving. 🤦‍♀️

Reply
10
S Bishop
4d ago

Sad !! He was a trustee. Maybe it was only flipping burgers, but getting points to get out quicker. Now with a warrant, dead or alive. He had to be doing good on inside to become a trustee. Now, if taken alive, he’s got years not months. Really sad that he’s done this to himself again. Nobody wants another directing their life, best thing to do is give the system time sue & make sure you bypass paths leasing back to the system. His poor momma is the one that suffers the most from his actions.

Reply(1)
7
José Rivera
4d ago

dude will serve a longer sentence after he gets caught. he wants to be in prison longer.

Reply
12
Related
11Alive

'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Tyrone Oliver to lead Georgia’s prison system in the New Year

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced his selection of Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver to become commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, effective Jan. 1. “I am … grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting Georgians at the...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP says Royston residents died in Hart County crash Monday

Two Royston residents died Monday afternoon when the Chevrolet Spark they were in went out of control, stuck a ditch and overturned multiple times in Hart County. The car, driven by 81-year-old Frances White Morrison, was traveling west on Ga. 8 (Royston Highway) near Seed Cleaner Road just before 12:30 when it left the road and flipped, eventually coming to rest on its roof, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man

A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy