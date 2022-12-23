SWAT situation unfolds overnight at Mt. Washington home

SWAT situation unfolds on Mt. Washington 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police along with SWAT responded to a situation on Mount Washington overnight.

It all unfolded just after 3 a.m. along Harwood Street.

Officers were seen storming the house, bringing out a woman and a child.

A short time later, a man was taken out of the home in handcuffs.

We've reached out to police regarding this incident and will update as new details become available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details