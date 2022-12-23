Read full article on original website
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
whvoradio.com
Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways
A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden...
WBKO
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon Water District Asking Customers For Conservation After Winter Storm
Lyon County Water District customers are being asked to conserve water as a weekend winter storm with sub-zero temperatures starts to move out of our region. According to officials with the water district, the consistent above-normal demand along with burst lines at homes has placed the water district’s suppliers as well as its own system under extra stress. Officials are requesting customers to conserve water when possible because they don’t want to see anyone lose pressure, or even go without water.
wpsdlocal6.com
Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers
MAYFIELD, KY — Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, keeping plumbing companies extremely busy. When Mayfield homeowner James Wilson needed assistance with a plumbing issue, he had trouble finding someone. "Saturday evening they said they were booked up....
wpsdlocal6.com
Local HVAC responds to several calls on Christmas Eve, due to recent winter storm
PADUCAH-- This Christmas Eve, you may be huddled around the fire, in your home with friends and family. That's not the case for some local plumbing and HVAC companies. The recent weather caused frozen pipes and loss of heat in many homes and businesses. Now, they are working through the...
KFVS12
Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Half an inch of snow expected in Clarksville on Monday
Update, 2:30 p.m.: A quick moving storm system will approach tonight and move across mid state region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. “Isolated to scattered snow showers are expected with a possible change to light rain showers during late afternoon hours as temperature rise above freezing,” the NWS said. “As temperatures lower below freezing again during evening hours on Monday night, isolated snow showers will continue before tapering off from southwest to northeast as evening hours progress.”
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
WBKO
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake. According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a...
westkentuckystar.com
Duck hunters in stalled boat retrieved from frigid Kentucky Lake
Dozens of motorists had to be pulled out of ditches this Christmas weekend, but the Marshall County Rescue Squad had a different task on Christmas Eve. They were called out onto frigid Kentucky Lake on Saturday during one of the coldest days in 20 years to bring back some duck hunters whose boat had lost power and were stranded on a small island in the lake.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
WSMV
Multiple crashes on icy roads in Robertson Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel were busy on Christmas as slick rural roads caused a handful of crashes in Robertson County overnight. According to Smokey Barn News, two rollover crashes were reported on Kinneys Road near the town of Adams, but no serious injuries were reported. Meanwhile, in Cross...
whvoradio.com
Hazardous Temperatures And Slick Roads Reported In Trigg County
Trigg County Emergency Management is urging residents to stay at home during these extremely cold days. Director David Bryant says the bitter cold wind chills continue to be the primary threat. Because of the cold and wind, Bryant says be careful traveling on roadways. He adds the cold temperatures and...
whopam.com
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. Initial cleanup is completed and a complete damage assessment is underway, and the courthouse will...
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
westkentuckystar.com
Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office
Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
