Lyon County Water District customers are being asked to conserve water as a weekend winter storm with sub-zero temperatures starts to move out of our region. According to officials with the water district, the consistent above-normal demand along with burst lines at homes has placed the water district’s suppliers as well as its own system under extra stress. Officials are requesting customers to conserve water when possible because they don’t want to see anyone lose pressure, or even go without water.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO