Knoxville, TN

Keenan Pili is bringing physicality, leadership to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago


Second-year head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols received a linebacker transfer commitment on Wednesday.

Keenan Pili announced his commitment to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Pili played at BYU from 2019-22. He played at Tennessee on Sept. 7, 2019, recording two tackles in the Cougars’ 29-26 double-overtime victory.

Pili appeared in 36 games at BYU, recording 190 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, four pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries.

Jarom Jordan with BYU TV discussed Pili and his time with the Cougars.

“He is awesome, good teammate, very skilled middle linebacker,” Jordan told Vols Wire. “He tore his ACL in 2021 and was not the same player in 2022. He is a super physical player and a leader.”

Pili was as a team captain at BYU.

He served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orlando, Florida from 2017-19.


USA TODAY Sports Media Group

