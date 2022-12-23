Read full article on original website
WSLS
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 140. As of 11:15 p.m., the south right shoulder...
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
WSLS
Emergency warming shelter opens in Pulaski County
PULASKI, Va. – The central gym in Pulaski County has been transformed into a warming center, just in time for frigid temperatures in the region. The warming shelter is suitable for eight to ten people, and more if needed, according to Pulaski County leaders. There are cots for people...
pcpatriot.com
Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather
Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police search for suspects who stole 31 cans of baby formula
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is searching for two suspects they believe are involved in stealing baby formula from a Food City on Bob White Blvd. Police say at approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, a woman and man entered the store and filled their...
WSET
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
thestokesnews.com
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
pmg-va.com
Wal Mart evacuated
The Bedford Walmart was evacuated on Monday, December 12 around 1 pm. Bedford police officers were dispatched to the location at 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike for a call regarding a suspicious package located inside of the store. Officers discovered that a white male entered the store pushing his personal cart with a bag in the cart and a coat covering the bag. The male was seen removing his coat from the cart, leaving the cart and the suspicious bag inside of the store.
