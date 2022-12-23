The Bedford Walmart was evacuated on Monday, December 12 around 1 pm. Bedford police officers were dispatched to the location at 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike for a call regarding a suspicious package located inside of the store. Officers discovered that a white male entered the store pushing his personal cart with a bag in the cart and a coat covering the bag. The male was seen removing his coat from the cart, leaving the cart and the suspicious bag inside of the store.

