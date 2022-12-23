Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Most Expensive Toyota SUV Ever Will Rival The Likes Of The Rolls Royce Cullinan
Toyota is rethinking one of its legendary models for a whole new chapter in its life. The Toyota Century will gain a full-size, super-luxury SUV model. And contrary to the – Japanese market-only – big sedan, this SUV is expected to be sold Stateside, as well as in Asian and European markets. It is Toyota’s next big bet.
Top Speed
This Honda Integra Type R Restoration Is Achingly Satisfying
The Integra Type R is an iconic nameplate over which newbies and enthusiasts alike have lusted. Born as a JDM sports car, the Integra Type R made it to the U.S. under the Acura brand long after its inception in the Japanese market. The Type R, in either guise, received accolades because of its superior handling finesse and the sweet-sounding four-pot. Finally, the fourth generation of Honda Integra Type R was introduced as an Acura RSX in the U.S., which was also one of the first Honda performance vehicles to sport the legendary K-series engine. It has been over two decades since this iconic car first rolled out of Honda’s Suzuka factory, but the craze for this car has not faded. YouTube channel Mad4Motors bought a 2001 Honda Integra Type R, which has been in terrible shape, and this restoration video will give a major, satisfactory tingles to Integra aficionados.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
Volkswagen Will Slow Production At Its Wolfsburg Plant In January
According to a report by Business Insider magazine, as covered by Reuters, Volkswagen's main production plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, will reduce the number of shifts in January, causing production stoppages throughout the month. According to a company spokesperson, the stoppage will affect the body shop, the paint shop, and other...
Porsche successfully fuels car using air and water
An alternative to gasoline may soon be on the horizon, and no, it isn’t electricity. According to Porsche, a 911 model was successfully fueled with a new synthetic fuel created out of thin air and water.
Nissan Fairlady X SUV Is Part Murano, Part Z Car, All Weird
If you've ever wondered what a Nissan Z SUV would look like, wonder no more. Students at the automaker's Gakuen college in Japan have designed just that, grafting the Z coupe's front and rear end onto a Murano crossover. The Fairlady X, as it's known by the team who created...
Toyota GR Corolla's 300-HP Three-Cylinder Is Available As A Crate Engine
Crafty tuners and mechanics hoping to get their hands on the G16E-GTS engine powering the new GR Corolla will be delighted to know the automaker is all too happy to sell you the powerplant as a crate engine. But getting your hands on one may prove difficult, as The Drive (TD) recently discovered.
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
Genesis Opens Second Standalone US Dealership And More Are Coming
After opening its first standalone dealership in the United States in March this year, Genesis has announced the opening of its second retail facility in South Carolina as the brand aims for a larger slice of the premium market. Hyundai has been going from strength to strength in the US automotive market and is investing tons of money in EV production and brand expansion. Part of its strategy is to expand the availability of its luxury brand, Genesis. The new dealership, Genesis of Greer, is owned and operated by dealer principal Mark C. Escude and MCE Automotive Inc. and promises to deliver on Genesis' mantra of "Luxury Evolved."
Top Speed
Rolls Royce Creates A Series Of One-Of-A-Kind Phantoms Based On The "Six Elements"
Rolls-Royce is famous for the extreme level of customization it offers its customers. Some special projects and customer requests include stuffing a car with hundreds of diamonds, replicating the stars in the night sky on a specific date on the headliner, bespoke marquetry (careful application and layering of veneers to create intricate designs), and one-off works of art. The latter is something Rolls has recently taken up with an art display in Dubai and a collaboration with British artist Sacha Jafri.
Volkswagen Makes Big Moves In Procurement To Combat Ongoing Supply Chain Shortages
The Volkswagen Group is making two significant changes in its procurement department to combat the ongoing supply chain issues. Two new Board of Management members have been assigned to the vehicle and truck departments, and both men have experience in crisis management. VW has been hit with the same semiconductor shortage and the sudden loss of crucial parts from Ukraine that others have had to contend with, but that's no excuse - VW wants to be ahead of the pack.
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
Driver Blames Tesla Model S FSD For 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
A report by CNN indicates a Tesla Model S driver was involved in an eight-car crash while Tesla's "Full-Self Driving" software was active on Thanksgiving. The outlet states a driver told responders at the accident that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly." The result was not good. Nine people were...
The 2022 Rivian R1T Beats The Ford F-150 Lightning On Range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently gave the Rivian R1T an estimated range of 328 miles when equipped with the large battery pack, and its competitors must be seeing red. This electric truck competes in the burgeoning EV truck class and was one of the first competitors on a scene...
Maserati MC20 Gets The Obligatory Mansory Makeover
Mansory recently teased a few exclusive supercar body kits it has been working on, including one for the exotic Maserati MC20, and now we get to see the final product in all its glory. We're no strangers to the work of German-based tuner Mansory. This tuning company gets to work...
