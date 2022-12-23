The Integra Type R is an iconic nameplate over which newbies and enthusiasts alike have lusted. Born as a JDM sports car, the Integra Type R made it to the U.S. under the Acura brand long after its inception in the Japanese market. The Type R, in either guise, received accolades because of its superior handling finesse and the sweet-sounding four-pot. Finally, the fourth generation of Honda Integra Type R was introduced as an Acura RSX in the U.S., which was also one of the first Honda performance vehicles to sport the legendary K-series engine. It has been over two decades since this iconic car first rolled out of Honda’s Suzuka factory, but the craze for this car has not faded. YouTube channel Mad4Motors bought a 2001 Honda Integra Type R, which has been in terrible shape, and this restoration video will give a major, satisfactory tingles to Integra aficionados.

