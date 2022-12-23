ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
KULR8

Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober

Sir Anthony Hopkins has celebrated 47 years sober by sending an inspirational message to help others struggling with addiction. The 84-year-old 'The Silence Of The Lambs' actor previously battled alcoholism but got clean and turned his life around back in 1975 and now he's sent a New Year's message via Instagram to anyone suffering addiction issues or bullying - urging them to get help.

