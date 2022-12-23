Geary County Fish and Game Association is offering an opportunity to recycle your natural evergreen Christmas Tree after the Holiday is done. Simply remove all decorations and deposit the tree at the empty lot at the northeast corner of 14th and Jackson streets in Junction City. These trees will be collected by GCF&GA volunteers in late January and used for wildlife habitat or shredded for mulch. Please place your trees behind the sign by 20 January.

