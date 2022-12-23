Read full article on original website
Related
Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 6p.m. crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. During their initial search, firefighters located a woman trapped...
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
Man injured in Kansas house fire on Christmas morning
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person was injured in a fire at a home on Christmas Day. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a fire in a single-story home at 408 SW Lincoln Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The four adults and one child escaped prior...
Driver hospitalized after Christmas Day crash on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Volvo S70 driven by Sean Beck, 44, Boulder, Colorado, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road. The driver overcorrected to the right. The...
Christmas trees are being collected by Geary County Fish & Game
Geary County Fish and Game Association is offering an opportunity to recycle your natural evergreen Christmas Tree after the Holiday is done. Simply remove all decorations and deposit the tree at the empty lot at the northeast corner of 14th and Jackson streets in Junction City. These trees will be collected by GCF&GA volunteers in late January and used for wildlife habitat or shredded for mulch. Please place your trees behind the sign by 20 January.
Driver falls asleep, is injured after I-70 rear-end crash
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Bryanna Marie Canales, 21, Buckeye, Arizona, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Wabaunsee Road. The driver began to fall asleep. The Kia rear-ended...
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, says Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner...
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Kan. woman dies after car strikes first responder's vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries an accident that occurred just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. A 2008 Honda Civid driven by Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road south of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. She lost...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Police work to enforce DUI laws
Beginning this week and continuing through January 2nd, the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign. The New Year’s Holiday Period outranks most of the other holidays in...
JCHS KAY Club will undertake a winter clothing drive
Junction City High School KAY Club winter clothing drive will help students in USD 475 stay warm this winter. During the Jan. 6 home basketball games they will collect sweatpants, jeans, long-sleeve shirts, leggings, long socks, hats and gloves for all ages. Donations can be placed in the decorated box...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Manhattan man accused of ID theft, drug possession
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 5p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
USD 475 to RETAIN Former High School Land, Build Early Childhood Center
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. –The USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously during its December 8 meeting to retain the land where the former Junction City High School stood. The decision was made, primarily, because the land makes an ideal site for a new Early Childhood Center. "One important aspect...
Here's to the New Year
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. We are on the verge of welcoming a new year in. I don’t know about you, but I will not be sad to see 2022 in the rearview mirror. Any way you cut it, this year was tough whether it was the economy or the weather. In many ways 2023 can only get better.
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 12 - 21
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Sabine Morgan, Failure to appear, Arrested 12/20. Faith Robinson, Failure to appear,...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0