‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Putin bans oil exports to Western nations that imposed price caps
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday banned the export of oil and oil products to the U.S. and its allies that recently imposed a price cap on Russian oil. The ban will activate on Feb. 1 and remain in force until July 1, 2023, according to the executive order released by the Kremlin. Russian oil…
US stocks trade mixed as Santa Claus rally remains elusive despite China's further reopening
Tesla stock fell as the EV maker extended the slowdown of its Shanghai factory through January
America’s holiday tradition of feeding the world’s hungry | Opinion
When President Harry Truman spoke at the White House Christmas Tree lighting in 1947 he reminded everyone “the first Christmas was a homeless one.”. It was important to remember those who were homeless and hungry, especially during the Christmas season. Truman also knew it was an American Tradition to respond to the cries for help overseas. Americans were doing just that in the fall of 1947 helping feed people in Europe and Asia who still lived in the ruins of World War II and suffering drought.
