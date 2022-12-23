Read full article on original website
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
WSU recruiting class 2023: Brandon Huffman picks Cougs' biggest get, sleeper and more
WASHINGTON STATE inked 22 new Cougs from across the nation last week in the early signing period, but two local products may be the ones WSU fans are talking about years down the road, 247sports national recruiting editor and West Coast guru Brandon Huffman tells Cougfan.com in a wide-ranging conversation.
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions for Illinois beat writer
On January 2nd in Tampa, Fla., Mississippi State and Illinois will meet up to battle in the Reliaquest Bowl game via an 11 a.m. (ct) kickoff. In advance of that matchup, we reached out to Illinois beat writer Jeremy Werner of IlliniOn247 and here are his responses:
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022
College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
Practice observations: Vols continue Orange Bowl prep in Miami
Notes and observations from Tennessee's second Orange Bowl practice in Miami from Tuesday morning at Barry University.
Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
College football transfer portal rankings 2023: Grayson McCall, Sam Hartman headline top available QBs
The transfer quarterback carousel has been popping in December with more than two-dozen quarterbacks flying off the board. But even more big-name quarterbacks could be on the way once the bowl season concludes. Wake Forest star Sam Hartman helped the Demon Deacons knock off Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl and promptly entered the transfer portal four days later. That means two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the transfer portal are still available in Hartman and Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall.
Four Wildcats named to Music City Bowl 25th Anniversary Team
Four Wildcats have been named to the Music City Bowl's 25th Anniversary Team, it was announced Tuesday. Rich Brooks was named the team's head coach. Josh Allen (2017) and Wesley Woodyard (2006, 2007) made up two of the four linebackers and Rafael Little was selected as the team's punt returner.
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five
One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
Aaron Beasley striving for more after becoming defensive ‘cornerstone’ for Vols
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee will be without one prominent linebacker for Friday night’s clash with Clemson in the Orange Bowl, but the Vols still will have arguably its best player at the position when they face the Tigers. Aaron Beasley emerged as the leading tackler for Tennessee’s defense in his second season as a starter, becoming what Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on Tuesday called a “cornerstone” for that unit this season. It’s a role Beasley will play again during the bowl game – when Tennessee will be without Jeremy Banks – and beyond as the senior confirmed he’s set to return next season.
Expert Analysis: UNC's Keys to the Holiday Bowl
North Carolina and Oregon face off in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8pm/Fox) in Petco Park. It will be the first meeting in history for the two programs known recently for their high powered offenses. Bo Nix leads the Ducks while Drake Maye heads a Tar Heel offense looking to get back on track.
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik details D.J. Uiagalelei lessons, conversation before Orange Bowl start vs. Tennessee
The inevitable changing of the guard at Clemson is finally here. Five-star freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik's time is now. Klubnik will start for Clemson in Friday's Orange Bowl clash against Tennessee. Former Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed at Oregon State after Klubnik stepped in for the Tigers and shined in the 39-10 romp over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He added 30 rushing yards and another score.
