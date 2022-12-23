ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022

College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College football transfer portal rankings 2023: Grayson McCall, Sam Hartman headline top available QBs

The transfer quarterback carousel has been popping in December with more than two-dozen quarterbacks flying off the board. But even more big-name quarterbacks could be on the way once the bowl season concludes. Wake Forest star Sam Hartman helped the Demon Deacons knock off Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl and promptly entered the transfer portal four days later. That means two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the transfer portal are still available in Hartman and Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers

The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five

One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
247Sports

Aaron Beasley striving for more after becoming defensive ‘cornerstone’ for Vols

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee will be without one prominent linebacker for Friday night’s clash with Clemson in the Orange Bowl, but the Vols still will have arguably its best player at the position when they face the Tigers. Aaron Beasley emerged as the leading tackler for Tennessee’s defense in his second season as a starter, becoming what Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on Tuesday called a “cornerstone” for that unit this season. It’s a role Beasley will play again during the bowl game – when Tennessee will be without Jeremy Banks – and beyond as the senior confirmed he’s set to return next season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Expert Analysis: UNC's Keys to the Holiday Bowl

North Carolina and Oregon face off in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8pm/Fox) in Petco Park. It will be the first meeting in history for the two programs known recently for their high powered offenses. Bo Nix leads the Ducks while Drake Maye heads a Tar Heel offense looking to get back on track.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik details D.J. Uiagalelei lessons, conversation before Orange Bowl start vs. Tennessee

The inevitable changing of the guard at Clemson is finally here. Five-star freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik's time is now. Klubnik will start for Clemson in Friday's Orange Bowl clash against Tennessee. Former Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed at Oregon State after Klubnik stepped in for the Tigers and shined in the 39-10 romp over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He added 30 rushing yards and another score.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
412K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy