DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee will be without one prominent linebacker for Friday night’s clash with Clemson in the Orange Bowl, but the Vols still will have arguably its best player at the position when they face the Tigers. Aaron Beasley emerged as the leading tackler for Tennessee’s defense in his second season as a starter, becoming what Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on Tuesday called a “cornerstone” for that unit this season. It’s a role Beasley will play again during the bowl game – when Tennessee will be without Jeremy Banks – and beyond as the senior confirmed he’s set to return next season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO