Zach Wilson’s humiliation isn’t enough Jets nightmare fuel — there’s Trevor Lawrence, too

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
 4 days ago

Only a replay of the 2021 NFL Draft would have been more painful to watch.

A battle of that class’ top two overall picks was a double-edged sword for Jets fans braving a wet and chilly night in New Jersey on Thursday as Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence continued his ascent and Zach Wilson barely looked worthy of being a backup in the Jets’ 19-3 loss , crushing their chances of ending the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

Following a surprising 7-4 start to the season, the Jets have lost four straight games, meaning wins at Seattle and at Miami — plus a lot of help — are necessary to reach the postseason for the first time in 12 years. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (7-8) could clinch their division with wins in their final two games, giving Lawrence the first of many opportunities to torture the long-suffering Jets franchise that could have had the generational prospect if its 0-13 team didn’t win a meaningless game two years ago.

Losing out on Lawrence — who finished with 229 passing yards, 51 rushing yards and a touchdown to secure the Jaguars’ fourth win in their past five games — led to the drafting of Wilson, settling into the role of Ryan Leaf to Lawrence’s Peyton Manning.

Trevor Lawrence looked the part of a No. 1 draft pick in handing the Jets their fourth straight loss.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

The boos at MetLife Stadium began before halftime for Wilson, who finished 9-of-18 with 92 passing yards and an interception.

While Lawrence played with confidence and poise , Wilson looked as if he’d been plucked from the stands, displaying hesitancy, wildly inaccurate throws and poor decision-making against the league’s 27th-ranked defense.

With the playoff race hanging in the balance , head coach Robert Saleh showcased questionable decision-making, too , sticking with Wilson after he led the Jets to three first downs and 66 total yards in the first half. Wilson then opened the second half with back-to-back three-and-outs before Saleh replaced Wilson with Chris Streveler, an undrafted former CFL quarterback making his Jets debut after being elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day.

Zach Wilson had completed nine passes in 18 tries before he was lifted for fourth-stringer Chris Streveler.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

As a dual threat, Streveler briefly brought the crowd to life with five consecutive first downs. The Jets accumulated more yards on that drive (83 yards) than on the seven drives with Wilson (78 yards), but it still ended with no points.

The game was over. Wilson’s night was done. How much longer until his time with the Jets is , too?

Today’s back page
Read more:

VACCARO: Carlos Rodon already knows what the stakes are

Trevor Bauer reinstated to MLB after arbitrator reduces record ban

🏒 Rangers rally with big third period to topple Islanders

🏀 MUSHNICK: James Dolan is consistent — he always manages to get it wrong

Giants can ice it in Minnesota

The rest of Week 16 will largely be played on Saturday, with only three games scheduled for Christmas on Sunday.

Frigid weather and backup quarterbacks (Philadelphia’s Gardner Minshew, Tennessee’s Malik Willis, Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley, Arizona’s Trace McSorley, Indianapolis’ Nick Foles, San Francisco’s Brock Purdy) will be involved in many matchups, but neither should play a role in the Giants’ visit to Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium.

Daniel Jones and the Giants need to win on the road and get some help, but it’s possible they could wrap up a playoff berth on Christmas Eve.
AP

Following a triumphant must-win game in Washington , the Giants (8-5-1) can clinch their first playoff berth in six years with some help. In addition to a win over the Vikings (11-3) — who have lost two of their past four games and needed to pull off the biggest comeback in NFL history to top the Colts (4-9-1) last week — the Giants could secure a spot in the postseason with losses by two of the following three teams: Washington (at San Francisco), Detroit (at Carolina) and Seattle (at Kansas City).

Saquon Barkley hasn’t surpassed 100 yards rushing in five straight games and may struggle to end that streak against a Minnesota defense which hasn’t allowed any player to hit the century mark this season. The Vikings are allowing the third-fewest yards per carry (3.8) in the league.

Now we have a quintuple-header. Ho ho ho

The NBA isn’t happy to have NFL games stealing viewers on its biggest day of the regular season on Sunday, but the Association can boast matchups that carry more intrigue:

RJ Barrett and the surging Knicks get the early slot against the 76ers in the NBA’s annual Christmas Day national TV showcase.
Robert Sabo

76ers at Knicks (Noon): Two of the league’s hottest teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won, 106-104, on Nov. 6, but the NBA’s leading scorer (Joel Embiid) will be available for Round 2. In his most recent visit to Madison Square Garden, Philly’s big man scored 37 points in a losing effort.

Lakers at Mavericks (2:30 p.m): LeBron James will move closer to the NBA’s all-time scoring mark. Luka Doncic, 23, will attempt to strengthen his argument as the league’s MVP.

Bucks at Celtics (5 p.m.): The two best teams in the NBA meet in a rematch of last season’s seven-game playoff series, featuring two of the five top scorers in the league (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum). I’d bet that one of these teams wins the NBA title. Oh, wait, I already did.

Instead of Ja Morant vs. Steph Curry in primetime, it will be Ja Morant vs. gravity.
AP

Grizzlies at Warriors (8 p.m.): The reigning — and struggling — champs don’t carry must-see status with Steph Curry injured, but Ja Morant’s presence gives every possession the potential for something you’ve never seen before.

Suns at Nuggets (10:30 p.m.): If the Warriors are unable to recover from a championship hangover and Curry’s shoulder injury, one of these two teams may end up winning the wide-open West. The Suns’ Devin Booker will be a week removed from putting up 58 points, and Nikola Jokic is making a convincing case for a third straight MVP, nearly averaging a triple-double (24.7 points, 11 rebounds, 9.2 assists) for the Nuggets.

Results pending on Mets mega-spending

Mets fans are ready to send Steve Cohen down the Canyon of Heroes. No owner in sports is more beloved by his or her respective fanbase at the moment, given Cohen’s history as a fellow Mets fan and his willingness to take on an unprecedented payroll and luxury-tax bill — a devotion only enhanced by Cohen’s arrival as a savior from the tight-fisted Wilpon era .

Cohen is doing all he can to bring the Mets their first World Series title since 1986, committing so much money this offseason to elevate the team into a quartet of 2023 favorites — alongside the Astros, Yankees and Dodgers — at most sportsbooks.

Steve Cohen added Carlos Correa this week to a magnificently expensive Mets roster.
SIPA USA; AP

The current estimated tab of $489.832 million ($380.98 million in salary for luxury-tax purposes, $108.852 million in luxury tax) for Cohen next season is more than 10 MLB teams (A’s, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Marlins, Nationals, Orioles, Pirates, Rays, Reds, Royals) are projected to combine to spend.

But money can only do so much.

The Mets had the second-highest payroll last season and didn’t win one playoff series. Six of the past nine World Series winners have ranked outside the top 10 in payroll on Opening Day. Only one team since 2010 that led the majors in payroll has won it all (2018 Red Sox). The Yankees led the majors in payroll from 2001 to 2008 without adding to their championship collection, before reloading with free agents CC Sabathia, Mark Teixeira and A.J. Burnett and adding their 27th title.

When the Mets payroll increased by 22.7 percent en route to winning 108 games and the ’86 championship, the team still ranked ninth in payroll. The franchise’s future spending sprees never came close to producing the same result. Since then, the Mets have had a top-five payroll in 17 different seasons, never reaching the World Series in any of those seasons. They ranked sixth when winning the National League in 2000 and 20th during the 2015 pennant run.

Bobby Bonilla, Bret Saberhagen and Eddie Murray helped form the worst team money could buy. Carlos Beltran, Pedro Martinez, Billy Wagner produced a contender that fell short. Johan Santana brought the Mets no closer to their goal.

If not to the same extent, the Mets have had leading payrolls before, such as when they added Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran for the 2005 season, to no avail.
Getty Images

The additions/retentions of Justin Verlander (two years, $86.66 million), Carlos Correa (12 years, $315 million), Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million), Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million), Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million), Omar Navarez (two years, $15 million), Adam Ottavino (two years, $14.5 million), David Robertson (one year, $10 million) could help end the Mets’ title drought.

But history suggests money won’t be the difference.

Red Storm ruse?

Bill Parcells was right — “You are what your record says you are” — except when it comes to college basketball.

College coaches control their non-conference schedules, and Mike Anderson again opted for the path of least resistance, ensuring a 21st straight season without a losing record while failing to prepare St. John’s for the toughest tests ahead or provide the team important opportunities for notable wins before the Johnnies begin play in the Big East, where only two teams are currently ranked (UConn, Marquette).

The St. John’s men’s basketball team is a deceptive 11-2, the two losses coming in the Red Storm’s only games against decent opponents.
Getty Images

The Red Storm’s 11-1 start was revealed as fraudulent in Wednesday’s 78-63 loss against the worst Villanova (7-5) team in 11 years. It is no coincidence that the two highest-ranked KenPom teams they have faced — Iowa (45), Villanova (53) — each handed St. John’s double-digit losses. The Red Storm have yet to beat a team among the analytics site’s top 80 in the nation.

Now in his fourth season in Queens, Anderson is 24-34 in Big East play without one postseason appearance. This chance could be his last. Meanwhile, the St. John’s women’s basketball team is off to its best start in school history after winning its first 12 games and earning its first ranking in seven years.

Fordham’s men’s team has made some noise, too, opening with a 12-1 record that’s tied for the best mark in school history and riding an 11-game win streak for the first time since 1991. Building off of Kyle Neptune’s surprising 16-16 finish in his lone season as coach — which included an Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals appearance and the team’s most wins in 15 years —first-year coach Keith Urgo, 42, is getting the most out of his group, led by senior guard Darius Quisenberry. The Rams schedule hasn’t been a Murderer’s Row, either, but expectations — as well as talent and experience — are far different in The Bronx than in Queens, in the Big East than in the Atlantic 10.

