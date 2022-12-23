Weather alert: Thunderstorms moving in during morning rush hour in South Florida

South Florida is waking up and hitting the road to lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

The stormy weather on Friday morning is ahead of a cold snap that will drop to the 40s overnight and into Saturday morning. Central and North Florida are expected to plunge to the 20s and 30s.

But first the storms.

“Now, we’re sure we aren’t the only ones who would rather wake up to thunder than their alarm clock,” the National Weather Service in Miami teased Friday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to cover most of the 305 and 954 Friday morning.

The storms are moving from the west to east and a concern is frequent lightning, the weather service said.

“Stay safe on the drive to work this morning, South Florida!” the weather service urges.

Highs will be 80 and then temperatures plunge. The Friday evening low is 51, and colder overnight.

In the Florida Keys, isolated thunderstorms, a 70% chance, are likely Friday morning through the early afternoon as a strong front pushes through the Florida Keys from west to east, the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook . Expect gusty winds to 10 mph and a few cloud to surface lightning strikes. As the front moves through “winds will quickly clock to the northwest to north and freshen” and a small craft advisory will likely be required for all of the Florida Keys late Friday afternoon or evening, the service said.

