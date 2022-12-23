ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Weather alert: Thunderstorms moving in during morning rush hour in South Florida

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2NtU_0jsVRhgD00

South Florida is waking up and hitting the road to lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

The stormy weather on Friday morning is ahead of a cold snap that will drop to the 40s overnight and into Saturday morning. Central and North Florida are expected to plunge to the 20s and 30s.

But first the storms.

“Now, we’re sure we aren’t the only ones who would rather wake up to thunder than their alarm clock,” the National Weather Service in Miami teased Friday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to cover most of the 305 and 954 Friday morning.

The storms are moving from the west to east and a concern is frequent lightning, the weather service said.

“Stay safe on the drive to work this morning, South Florida!” the weather service urges.

Highs will be 80 and then temperatures plunge. The Friday evening low is 51, and colder overnight.

In the Florida Keys, isolated thunderstorms, a 70% chance, are likely Friday morning through the early afternoon as a strong front pushes through the Florida Keys from west to east, the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook . Expect gusty winds to 10 mph and a few cloud to surface lightning strikes. As the front moves through “winds will quickly clock to the northwest to north and freshen” and a small craft advisory will likely be required for all of the Florida Keys late Friday afternoon or evening, the service said.

Will it snow in Florida on Christmas? Where will the frost be? Can you still do Disney?

Comments / 3

Related
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

After record cold on Christmas Day, warm up this week

MIAMI - The chill remained Monday morning after setting a record for the coldest Christmas Day on record for much of South Florida.On Sunday in Miami, a record cold high of 50 degrees was observed at Miami International Airport breaking the old record of 51 degrees set back in 1983. Ft. Lauderdale also set a new record cold high of 49 degrees breaking the old record high of 54 degrees set back in 1989. Marathon also had a record cold high of 56 degrees breaking the old record of 60 degrees set back in 1995.Monday morning, South Florida woke to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Delays, cancelations persist at South Florida airports due to winter storm

MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a bitterly cold morning across much of the eastern U.S. Saturday morning - including the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. Temperatures were in the upper teens to lower 20s in many locations - even as of 9 a.m. Saturday. A wind chill...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy