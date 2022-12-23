Effective: 2022-12-27 09:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Rapid visibility reduction and potentially icy roads are likely to produce hazardous driving conditions. travel is not advised during this snow squall. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on to increase the visibility of your vehicle to those around you. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex Snow will impact portions of southern Clinton, east central Franklin, northeastern Essex, Lamoille, northern Caledonia, Orleans, west central Essex, northwestern Addison, southern Grand Isle, Chittenden, northwestern Washington and central Franklin Counties through 1145 AM EST At 1039 AM EST, A line of moderate snow was reported along a line extending from Eden to near Wilmington. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, visibility less than a half mile, and snow accumulation up to 1 inch per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Newport City, South Burlington, Burlington, Island Pond, Lyndon, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Saranac, Willsboro, Morrisville, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Orleans, Derby Center, Charleston and Jay. This includes the following highways Interstate 87 between mile markers 114 and 156. Interstate 89 between mile markers 66 and 115. Interstate 91 between mile markers 138 and 177.

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO