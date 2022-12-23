Read full article on original website
Related
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
The chief investment officer at the world’s biggest hedge fund says we’re headed for a recession that’s ‘double the normal length’—and it has a lot to do with China
“You have this long grind that’s probably a couple years.”
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
A Recession Is Widely Expected. Here's How to Prepare
Here are five steps that financial experts recommend to prepare for a recession.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Wells Fargo's stock has been on a wild ride since the Great Recession.
Comments / 7