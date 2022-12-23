Commentary: Media and Local DA’s Need to Move Away From War on Drugs Which Have Been Proven to Fail When Dealing with Fentanyl

Read full article on original website
California reports rise in fentanyl seizures in crackdown
California seized more than 28,000 pounds of fentanyl over the past year, a nearly six-fold increase in the amount of the drug recovered a year earlier, officials said Friday.
abc10.com
Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America
SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
NBC Los Angeles
California Teen Gave Out Fake Parking Tickets Hoping to Collect Real Fine Money, Police Say
A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a...
oc-breeze.com
Cal OES reminds Californians about the state’s Gun Violence Restraining Order law
While it’s normally the happiest time of the year for many Californians, the holiday season can turn into a tragedy as firearm violence is more likely to occur than any other time of the year. As California continues to lead the way in protecting children and loved ones from...
NBC Bay Area
Proposed Bill Would Require Opioid Blockers in Gas Stations, Bars, Libraries
In light of the ever-worsening opioid crisis, a state assemblyman from San Francisco has introduced a new bill that would require opioid blockers to be present in gas stations, bars, libraries, and single-room occupancy hotels. Assembly Bill 24 from Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, would require that the opioid blocker,...
davisvanguard.org
Social Justice Advocates Implore New Jersey Legislature to Strongly Oppose Recent Spate of Unnecessary ‘Tough-on-Crime’ Bills
TRENTON, NU – The ACLU of New Jersey along with 25 other social justice advocate partners wrote a letter this holiday week to New Jersey state lawmakers, noting their opposition to so-called “tough on crime legislation.”. This legislation would produce mass incarceration similar to 1980’s and 1990’s rates,...
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
davisvanguard.org
Excerpt of Tears of Blood: Salvation
From 100 years to life sentence, I would do over 30 years throughout California prisons. Through a combination of positive programming and laws changing, I was granted a parole date on December 10, 2021. This true story would not have been possible without the spiritual warfare I had to endure “within” which got my life in order and taught me how to be accountable.
Hanford Sentinel
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
KGET 17
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a...
davisvanguard.org
Multi-State Coalition of Attorneys General, Including CA’s Rob Bonta, File Brief Criticizing Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
OAKLAND, CA – Just two days before Christmas, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general in an amicus brief “Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education,” arguing against Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. The coalition...
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed CA bill prohibits arresting people fleeing states where abortion is a crime
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new state bill has been proposed that will prohibit bounty hunters from arresting people from other states who seek abortions or gender-affirming care in California. Multiple states have made it a crime to receive or perform an abortion since the overturning of Roe v Wade.
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
KQED
Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley
High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
knewsradio.com
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
