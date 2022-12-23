ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week Ahead: Mostly quiet finish to the calendar year

We have had some pretty rough weather days here in Maine the last week, as Mother Nature threw everything once right before a big holiday. Well, now it's time for a break from any major storm in the upcoming week – a welcome sign for many. Those that are traveling conditions look good into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around the freezing mark, with wind chills closer to 20 degrees.
wabi.tv

Flurries this morning, some clearing this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flurries are moving across the state this morning as a disturbance passes to our north. They should clear out by this afternoon and skies will also begin to clear as an area of high pressure lingers over the region. Little to no accumulation is expected. Snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, especially in the north, as an upper-level disturbance moves through. Around 1-2″ could accumulate in the mountains and northern Maine.
Q106.5

How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
wabi.tv

For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
101.9 The Rock

Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?

It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
B98.5

Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine

Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
B98.5

Must Visit Maine And New Hampshire Snow Tubing Parks

One of the great things about living in mostly-rural New England is the fact that we have outdoor activities year 'round. Unlike some places, where there are some times of the year where you are stuck inside, we have stuff to do in all four seasons. We've got ATVing and...
foxbangor.com

Storm cleanup and power restoration

STATEWIDE — Friday’s storm may have passed, but the fallout could last for days. Thousands of Mainers are without power in the wake of winter storm Elliott’s impact on Friday. The website for Central Maine Power notes that more than 150,000 of their customers are affected, from...
WMTW

200,000+ Maine customers waking up without power Saturday morning

Hundreds of thousands of Mainers woke up Saturday morning without power. As of 8:15 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 176,195 customers did not have electricity in the wake of Friday's storm. Versant power reported 57,737 customers without power. Heavy winds, rain and coastal flooding left damage throughout much of the...
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
wabi.tv

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain. Early this morning temperatures for the Bangor area and north are below freezing allowing for some of the precipitation to start off as a snow mix, then quickly changing over to rain for the rest of the day. Areas in northwestern Maine, especially the mountains, could see 3-6″ of snow accumulation before changing over completely to rain by noon. The onset of the precipitation starts early this morning and doesn’t taper off until tonight. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages. High wind warnings have been issued across the state, as well as flood watches and warning for some inland locations and along the coastline. Cold air plunges in behind this system for late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing in the potential to see some flurries on the back side of this front.
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Augusta, ME
