WMTW
The Week Ahead: Mostly quiet finish to the calendar year
We have had some pretty rough weather days here in Maine the last week, as Mother Nature threw everything once right before a big holiday. Well, now it's time for a break from any major storm in the upcoming week – a welcome sign for many. Those that are traveling conditions look good into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around the freezing mark, with wind chills closer to 20 degrees.
wabi.tv
Flurries this morning, some clearing this afternoon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flurries are moving across the state this morning as a disturbance passes to our north. They should clear out by this afternoon and skies will also begin to clear as an area of high pressure lingers over the region. Little to no accumulation is expected. Snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, especially in the north, as an upper-level disturbance moves through. Around 1-2″ could accumulate in the mountains and northern Maine.
WMTW
A few clouds and passing flurries tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Monday night? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
WMTW
Four days after holiday storm, some Mainers still don't have power
SEBAGO, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have seen in the last few years. Heavy rains battered Maine this holiday weekend as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to...
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?
Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
wabi.tv
For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine
Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
Must Visit Maine And New Hampshire Snow Tubing Parks
One of the great things about living in mostly-rural New England is the fact that we have outdoor activities year 'round. Unlike some places, where there are some times of the year where you are stuck inside, we have stuff to do in all four seasons. We've got ATVing and...
foxbangor.com
Storm cleanup and power restoration
STATEWIDE — Friday’s storm may have passed, but the fallout could last for days. Thousands of Mainers are without power in the wake of winter storm Elliott’s impact on Friday. The website for Central Maine Power notes that more than 150,000 of their customers are affected, from...
WMTW
Flash freeze tonight, icy roads possible
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
200,000+ Maine customers waking up without power Saturday morning
Hundreds of thousands of Mainers woke up Saturday morning without power. As of 8:15 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 176,195 customers did not have electricity in the wake of Friday's storm. Versant power reported 57,737 customers without power. Heavy winds, rain and coastal flooding left damage throughout much of the...
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
Over 137,000 Still Without Power After Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Hit Maine
A storm that brought strong winds and heavy rain on Friday, December 23, left hundreds of thousands in the dark. Over 137,000 people were still without power as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, December 24, according to outages from CMP and Versant. Central Maine Power reported 111,988 customers without power, and...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
wabi.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain. Early this morning temperatures for the Bangor area and north are below freezing allowing for some of the precipitation to start off as a snow mix, then quickly changing over to rain for the rest of the day. Areas in northwestern Maine, especially the mountains, could see 3-6″ of snow accumulation before changing over completely to rain by noon. The onset of the precipitation starts early this morning and doesn’t taper off until tonight. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages. High wind warnings have been issued across the state, as well as flood watches and warning for some inland locations and along the coastline. Cold air plunges in behind this system for late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing in the potential to see some flurries on the back side of this front.
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
newscentermaine.com
Here's the latest on the storm, as of noon Friday
Maine's coastline is seeing massive waves and significant damage as the Friday storm continues to pummel the state. Here's the latest.
