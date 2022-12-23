ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs. Seahawks broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on FOX and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (free 7-day trial).

Will you be able to watch that game on TV? If you live in the red areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local FOX channels, according to 506sports.com:

via 506 Sports

In the broadcast booth and on the sidelines, Chiefs Kingdom gets Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin on the call. It’s the first time that this particular crew has called a game for Kansas City this season.

As far as the share of the broadcast map this week, Chiefs fans will get good coverage throughout the country on Christmas Eve. For the second consecutive week, K.C. will get the entire west coast and pacific northwest, the majority of the southwest and the majority of the midwestern United States. Some fans in Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Massachusetts will also see the game broadcasted in their areas.

This week they’re competing with three other games in this slot: Giants vs. Vikings, Falcons vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Panthers. All three of those games hold playoff implications for the NFC conference.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

