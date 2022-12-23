ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
shefinds

Security Experts Say You Should Always Disable This Setting When Using Airport Wifi

We’re coming up upon one of the busiest travel times of the year. And you know what that means: while you’re rushing through airports to make flights and connecting flights, hackers who are looking to capitalize on your rush can be trying to swipe your personal data for their own malicious intent. Airports are a particular risk because with all of the long wait times comes boredom — and with boredom comes the desire to pass time by perusing the Web — using an insecure airport Wifi connection. Here’s where the problem lies: hackers can easily access airport Wifi. Tech Expert M. Hamza from InfoTechBizz.com shares tips on how to protect yourself while using airport Wifi by disabling this one phone setting.
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
shefinds

2 iPhone Browsing Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs To Protect Your Personal Data

Have you ever wondered if you are being as secure and private as possible while you’re browsing the internet? If the answer is “yes,” you could probably use a few good tips on browsing safely. “In today’s increasingly digital world, smartphones are essential tools for staying connected, doing business, and keeping up with the news,” said Tech Expert Rick Costa from Houselectric.com. “However, with their convenience and accessibility come certain risks. One of the most significant risks is the potential for your personal data to be breached while browsing the internet on your iPhone. To ensure your personal data remains secure, there are several mistakes you should avoid when browsing the internet on your iPhone.”
Android Police

How to check if your text was read on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
CNET

Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
CNET

You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.

