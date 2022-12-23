Read full article on original website
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Borough of Madison to Hold Reorganization Meeting on January 6, 2023Morristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Saucon Valley among programs searching for new football coach
Saucon Valley High School’s football team joined the list of programs searching for new leadership this offseason. The Panthers are in the market for a new head football coach, according to a job posting on the school district’s website. Under Brad Trembler this fall, Saucon Valley opened the...
76ers vs. Wizards prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This...
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed
It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
Kelley rolls way to house record at Earl Bowl
The target number at Earl Bowl in Earlington stood for more than a decade. There had been quite a few attempts to top that mark, and even a tie, but the 858 house record survived. That is until last week when Jared Kelley, the co-holder of the record along with...
Phillipsburg High School principal resigning after new year to start ‘next chapter’
Phillipsburg High School Principal Matt Scanlon announced just before winter break that he intends to resign at the start of the new year. His final day would be at the end of January 2023, he wrote in a letter to parents. “Please know that, as I move on to my...
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson to miss rest of regular season | Who will be replacing him? Also: Avonte Maddox update
When the Eagles face New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, they will be without right tackle Lane Johnson as they try to clinch the NFC East, the top seed in the conference, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Johnson, who was named to his...
Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
phillyvoice.com
Weezer honors fan with cryptic billboard message in South Jersey
Rock music fans traveling through South Jersey may want to keep their eyes peeled for a larger-than-life message from a famous band. Weezer put up a billboard in Berlin, Camden County to congratulate a New Jersey resident on winning the pumpkin designing contest they hosted in October. MORE: Jazmine Sullivan,...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, Northwest N.J. (UPDATE)
MONDAY UPDATE: As of Monday morning, PPL Electric Utilities had no additional outages in either Lehigh County or Northampton County, according to the company’s latest numbers. Both Lehigh and Northampton County Met-Ed customers were experiencing some power outages on the day after Christmas, according to the company’s outage figures....
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Lehigh Valley students go viral on TikTok with Straight No Chaser’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’
A Lehigh Valley student singing group is getting a Christmas to remember as millions of people all over the world watch their holiday concert from their small Pennsylvania town. More than 3 million people on TikTok have heard Nazareth Area High School’s The Crescendudes perform Straight No Chaser’s viral song...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
Crash on Route 22 West near Route 512 slows early morning commute for about an hour (UPDATE)
A crash slowed the morning commute on Route 22 West just past the Route 512 interchange in Hanover Township, Northampton County, authorities say. Traffic was getting by in the left lane after the wreck, which was reported at 5:48 a.m., a Northampton County emergency shift supervisor and a Pennsylvania Department camera indicate.
The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies
When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
