Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite...
Updated daily: Shop the top Best Buy deals on Sony, LG and KitchenAid
Update your tech ahead of 2023 by shopping these Best Buy deals on computer accessories, kitchen appliances, headphones and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains on dollar weakness as China relaxes COVID curbs
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key psychological threshold of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar weakened following China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,809.20 per ounce by 1136 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% to $1,817.60. Gold is performing in...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms as softer dollar boosts appeal
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a dip in the dollar made bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,807.69 per ounce, as of 0704 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to...
kalkinemedia.com
Playgram Co To Sell 5.2 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Mds Tech Inc
* PLAYGRAM CO: TO SELL 5.2 BILLION WON WORTH OF SHARES IN MDS TECH INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 bln for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei
TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyocera Corp plans to invest 1.3 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) for manufacturing facilities and development of semiconductor-related products over three years starting in the 2023/24 business year, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday. To fund the expansion for parts such as ceramics for chip-making...
kalkinemedia.com
Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, spokesman says
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Bloomberg L.P. confirmed on Sunday that it has no interest in acquiring either Dow Jones or the Washington Post, a Bloomberg L.P. spokesman said in a. "There have been no conversations with anyone or either organization about an acquisition," spokesman Ty Trippet said in the tweet, which was retweeted by Michael Bloomberg.
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk Says "Twitter Isn't Secure Yet, Just Not In The Fast Lane To Bankruptcy. Still Much Work To Do" - Tweet
* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER ISN’T SECURE YET, JUST NOT IN THE FAST LANE TO BANKRUPTCY. STILL MUCH WORK TO DO - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3FUZ9uA. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Comments / 0