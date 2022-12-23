ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community

SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. On August 6, at 6:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Rack Room shoe store located at 5347 NW Loop 410 and stole multiple items. One of the suspects assaulted an employee causing injury. The suspects fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FREE dental care provided before Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - If you are in need of a general dental service, Comfort Dental is offering its services this Friday morning. Services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at all offices across the country. For their 37th year in a row, they will be offering treatments from cleanings, extractions, fillings, and so forth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy