Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Bus driver takes the extra mile to bring holiday cheer to students
SAN ANTONIO – Waking up early to catch the bus to school is a drag for most students, that’s why a local school bus driver decided to get into the holiday spirit to bring cheer to riders. Patty Rowle is a dedicated bus driver for Northside ISD. During...
foxsanantonio.com
Owner offers $5,000 reward after French bulldogs went missing on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – An owner is asking for your help after her two French bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve. Beefy and Frida, who are black and grey, escaped when the back gate was left open. Their owners are offering a $5,000 cash reward for the safe return of...
foxsanantonio.com
Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community
SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
news4sanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
foxsanantonio.com
Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
KSAT 12
$5K reward offered for ID of suspects who robbed Rack Room Shoes, assaulted employee
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and location of suspects involved in the robbery of Rack Room Shoes. Several male suspects were seen taking merchandise around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 6 from the Rack Room Shoes at 5347 Northwest Loop 410, according to police.
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
foxsanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. On August 6, at 6:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Rack Room shoe store located at 5347 NW Loop 410 and stole multiple items. One of the suspects assaulted an employee causing injury. The suspects fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala.
KENS 5
Recognize anyone? Women caught on camera stealing booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — The Ringer Pub held a Christmas party with employees Wednesday night. Bartenders had stocking with special tips stapled to the outside and Christmas decorations were on full display. Then, Thursday morning, owner Kevin Ranallo got a a notification on his phone about an issue with the...
Guess the rent of this mission-style apartment near Stone Oak
Are you a fan of the terracotta?
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
KENS 5
Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) put out an urgent request for fosters after heating malfunction. The rescue center on Marbach Road quickly dropped into the 50s. “Our heater did not seem to be able to keep up with the very cold weather outside,” said...
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
foxsanantonio.com
New Year's Eve celebration, fireworks display returns to downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Believe it or not, 2023 is just under a week away and we have a great way to ring in the new year!. Celebrate SA, San Antonio's Official New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown on Saturday December 31st. ‘Dancing in the streets’ is this year's theme....
foxsanantonio.com
FREE dental care provided before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - If you are in need of a general dental service, Comfort Dental is offering its services this Friday morning. Services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at all offices across the country. For their 37th year in a row, they will be offering treatments from cleanings, extractions, fillings, and so forth.
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
foxsanantonio.com
Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
Comments / 0