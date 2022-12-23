ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 6p.m. crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. During their initial search, firefighters located a woman trapped...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
TOPEKA, KS
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 22

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHAINE MICHAEL CHUNN, 35, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. DANIA AMANDA DECOTEAU, 38,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK

MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
MANHATTAN, KS
Jason Mansfield Named Head Volleyball Coach at KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, has been named the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today. Mansfield, who has spent the past five...
MANHATTAN, KS
