Read full article on original website
Related
Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 6p.m. crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. During their initial search, firefighters located a woman trapped...
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
Driver hospitalized after Christmas Day crash on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Volvo S70 driven by Sean Beck, 44, Boulder, Colorado, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road. The driver overcorrected to the right. The...
Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
Little Apple Post
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying woman
MANHATTAN - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying a woman and the vehicle pictured in this story. According to the Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office, the woman is a person of interest in the fraudulent use of a debit card to make a purchase at Menards, at 515 McCall Road in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15th.
Kan. woman dies after car strikes first responder's vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries an accident that occurred just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. A 2008 Honda Civid driven by Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road south of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. She lost...
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 22
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHAINE MICHAEL CHUNN, 35, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. DANIA AMANDA DECOTEAU, 38,...
Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK
MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
Little Apple Post
Jason Mansfield Named Head Volleyball Coach at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, has been named the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today. Mansfield, who has spent the past five...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0