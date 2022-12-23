It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.

