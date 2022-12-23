ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Legislature Clears Way for Detroit Convention Center Makeover

Detroit’s Huntington Place Convention Center could soon be getting a major makeover that would include hundreds of new hotel rooms aimed at drawing more conventions to the city, reports David Eggert in Crain’s Detroit Business. “The overall effort could make the area — a complex cobweb of infrastructure...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable. At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?

Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County residents may get water-bill help

Residents who are behind in paying their water bills or facing a service shut-off can get help from a partnership between the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Those who qualify could get up to $1,500 in payments on their water bills and stop a shut-off plan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Longtime Detroit liquor store targeted in smash-and-grab attempt

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit liquor store owner won't need to worry about any lost inventory - but that doesn't mean the robbery attempt at his store Tuesday morning won't leave him with a giant headache. "They did so much damage. It's just senseless," said Ceasar Yaldo, who owns...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas

(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI
michiganradio.org

A Michigan nonprofit provides ‘Fresh Start’ for people living with mental illness

Starting in January, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Fresh Start will open its doors to more people experiencing mental health illnesses in Washtenaw County. Fresh Start uses a “clubhouse” model to provide non-clinical services to people needing, or who have needed, mental health services. It was a part of the extended services offered through Washtenaw Community Mental Health services, and was originally a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services program.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth

It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

More Than 10K Toys, Bicycles Donated to Families in Need

DETROIT — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys, bicycles and tablets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint and surrounding neighborhoods this holiday season. U.S. Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will host a special gift event for families and children in Detroit on December 13 while Voices for Children will be coordinating a similar event in Flint on December 15. Mr. Gores is also supporting The Salvation Army Downriver Corps with an additional $25,000 donation.
DETROIT, MI

