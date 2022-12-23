(Washington, DC) -- Former Vice President Pence hasn't filed paperwork to run for President. That's according to Devin O'Malley who was Pence's press secretary while he was VP. O'Malley confirmed on Twitter the paperwork belonging to a Mr. Mike Richard Pence didn't belong to the former VP himself. Former President Trump, Pence's one-time boss, is running for the White House in 2024. Pence is one of many Republicans who may launch a run of their own.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO