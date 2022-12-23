Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Daley Blind: Netherlands defender terminates contract with Ajax six months early
Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months early, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who joined Ajax's academy aged eight, played 333 times during two spells with the Dutch side. He has won seven Eredivisie titles with the club and scored 13...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
BBC
Novak Djokovic: Serb lands in Australia after ban overturned
Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia almost a year after he was deported over his Covid vaccine status. Officials confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had landed in the country for January's Australian Open. Serb Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, had an automatic three-year visa ban...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
Comments / 0