In photos: Famous figures born on Christmas Eve, Christmas day
A number of famous figures, including world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and celebrities like singer Jimmy Buffett, have birthdays on Christmas Eve or Christmas day. Here's a look at some of the most notable people to be born on the holidays.
Ryan Seacrest
Ricky Martin
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Stephenie Meyer
Louis Tomlinson
Lee Daniels
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Jimmy Buffett
CCH Pounder
Jeremy Strong
Annie Lennox
Barbara Mandrell
Sissy Spacek
Dido
Helena Christensen
Comments / 0