In photos: Famous figures born on Christmas Eve, Christmas day

 4 days ago

A number of famous figures, including world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and celebrities like singer Jimmy Buffett, have birthdays on Christmas Eve or Christmas day. Here's a look at some of the most notable people to be born on the holidays.

Ryan Seacrest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvE9U_0jsVM32x00

Ricky Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzgKp_0jsVM32x00

Dr. Anthony Fauci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuiMM_0jsVM32x00

Stephenie Meyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ll7fQ_0jsVM32x00

Louis Tomlinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhQVI_0jsVM32x00

Lee Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1en8aw_0jsVM32x00

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fP3ek_0jsVM32x00

Jimmy Buffett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibkMw_0jsVM32x00

CCH Pounder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPgkw_0jsVM32x00

Jeremy Strong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfS0X_0jsVM32x00

Annie Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM2cm_0jsVM32x00

Barbara Mandrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUYJ8_0jsVM32x00

Sissy Spacek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzESz_0jsVM32x00

Dido

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rko1_0jsVM32x00

Helena Christensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrRPn_0jsVM32x00

