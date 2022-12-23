Read full article on original website
Is Cher Engaged to Alexander Edwards? Here’s the Truth
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. Save up all your tears: Cher's diamond ring from Alexander "A.E." Edwards is just a token of love. On Christmas Day, the "Believe" singer sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo of the music producer holding a ring, tweeting, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here
You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach." Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until...
These Pics of Zac Efron and His Baby Sister Will Make You Fall Even More In Love With Him
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. Zac Efron making us say aw? Yes, we can always bet on it. In honor of his half-sister Olivia's third birthday Dec. 25, the High School Musical alum shared the cutest snaps of him cradling the toddler in his lap. As he captioned the shots, which included one of him giving her a sweet kiss on the head, "Happy bday lil sis."
Bow Down to Prince Louis' Royal Family Christmas Walk Debut
Prince Louis continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Case in point? For the first time ever, the 4-year-old joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as siblings Prince...
A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & a Complete Guide to the GMA3 Drama
Long hours, close quarters, bonding, confiding, commiserating: There are reasons why a workplace romance is a pretty common occurrence. Yet for whatever reason, it feels wild when it happens on...
Wendy Williams Says She's "Happy to Be Here" In Rare Message to Fans
Watch: Wendy Williams' Emotional 1st Public Appearance Since Wellness Facility. Today's hot topic? Wendy Williams is ready for her next chapter. Two months after her stay at a wellness facility, the former talk show let her fans know how she's doin' while promoting her The Wendy Experience podcast merch. "Happy...
Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate
Watch: Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones. Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to nepo babies. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood, after Vulture published an article listing which celebrities have famous parents.
How King Charles III's Christmas Address Pays Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II
Watch: King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title. King Charles III has picked an important location for his Christmas address. The British monarch, 74, has filmed his first-ever holiday speech as King of the United Kingdom and with it has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Specifically, King Charles has chosen to give the annual well wish from St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a location "which has unique Royal associations," according to the Royal Family Twitter account.
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her...
Tearful Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Kanye West Is “Really F--king Hard”
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian Still Includes Kanye West in Family Events. Kim Kardashian is opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Hints at a Possible Bravo Return With Dazzling Christmas Present
Watch: Brandi Glanville Weighs in on Lisa & Kathy DRAMA. Real Housewives fans may be getting a surprise Christmas gift. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville fueled rumors of her return to the Bravo reality series with a Tweet on Dec. 26. She shared a video of her hand opening to reveal none other than a dazzling diamond, captioned, "I love this Christmas present."
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Photo
Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry. More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress...
The Biggest Royal Moments of 2022
To say this was a pivotal year for Britain's royal family would be an off-with-her-head-worthy understatement. Whatever news occurred before or after, be it good or bad, scandalous or sweet, all...
How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
Kim Kardashian Details Daughter North West’s Incredible Talent
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Much like dad Kanye West, it only takes North West four or five seconds to start rapping like no other. Though their 9-year-old has long been a performer, as Kim Kardashian recently revealed, not only does North love...
Why Aminah Nieves Felt She Needed to Take 1923 Role
Watch: 1923 Star Aminah Nieves Tears Up Over Importance of Playing Teonna. For Aminah Nieves, 1923 was far more than just another job. The actress plays Teonna Rainwater, a Native American woman at a Catholic boarding school in Montana, on the Yellowstone prequel series—but as Aminah explained exclusively to E! News, she came very close to ignoring the project altogether.
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
We're All Alright After Checking In With the Cast of That '70s Show
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Get ready to head back to Point Place. Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman residence, where Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) are enjoying retirement. But they'll soon find their basement full again, as their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) has decided to spend the summer with them.
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
