Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. Zac Efron making us say aw? Yes, we can always bet on it. In honor of his half-sister Olivia's third birthday Dec. 25, the High School Musical alum shared the cutest snaps of him cradling the toddler in his lap. As he captioned the shots, which included one of him giving her a sweet kiss on the head, "Happy bday lil sis."

3 HOURS AGO