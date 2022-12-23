ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 22): 'Horrible' No. 16 Illinois Blasted By Missouri

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOEOo_0jsVLzgH00

Illinois has nothing to brag about after getting blown out 93-71 by Missouri in their annual showdown in St. Louis. Poor perimeter shooting doomed the Illini once again. Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State all won. Here's our roundup, plus Friday's schedule and the rest of the league's nonconference slate.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday night in St. Louis.

Illinois dropped to 8-4 after the blowout, and lost for the second time in three games since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points for Illinois and Matthew Mayer added 16.

Missouri, now 11-1 on the year, blew the game open in the first half with 15-0 and 10-0 runs. Their only loss came to Kansas, who's currently ranked No. 4 in the country and has wins over Big Ten teams Wisconsin and Indiana.

Outside of Mayer, who hit four threes, Illinois' starters were a combined 0-for-13 from three-point range and the team was 7-for-31 from deep for the game.

"That was horrible," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "As a coach, getting these guys prepared, I've got to do a better job. They out-toughed us, they out-fought us, they took our ball, they out-executed us.

"You can't take 31 threes and win. That's a pretty tough pill to swallow. I love to shoot threes, but they've got to be out of a rhythm and we're making one pass and shooting and not trying to run anything (or) execute anything."

Illinois' defense was brutal all night, giving up a season-high 93 points. No one else had scored more than 74 points in regulation.

"We messed up a lot of switches, especially the flairs," Shannon said. "We've just got to be locked in on defense. We did a good job in practice but we've just got to execute during the game. We've just got to be better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEn3V_0jsVLzgH00
Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) makes a move to the basket though St. Peter's defenders. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday's other Big Ten results

  • Maryland 75, Saint Peter's 45: Hakim Hart scored 20 points for Maryland (9-3) and held Saint Peter's (6-6) to just 30.4 percent shooting in the blowout win. Hart was 7-of-8 shooting from the field as the Terrapins snapped a three-game losing streak.
  • Minnesota 58, Chicago State 55: Dawson Garcia scored 18 points and Jamison Battle added 14 as the Gophers (6-6) beat Chicago State (3-12). Minnesota won despite hitting just 4-of-20 three-point attempts. All 12 Chicago State losses have come on the road.
  • Penn State 77, Quinnipiac 68: Jalen Pickett nearly had a triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds 9 assists) in Penn State's (9-4) win over Quinnipiac (9-4). Penn State had only eight turnovers in the victory.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0LqB_0jsVLzgH00
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett was one assist shy of a triple-double on Thursday night in the win over Quinnipiac. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Friday's Big Ten schedule

  • Bucknell (7-5) at Rutgers (7-4), 5 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Kennesaw State (8-4) at Indiana (9-3), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network). To know more about Indiana's opponent and how it has done during the nonconference schedule, CLICK HERE
  • Grambling at Wisconsin, cancelled (weather)

Remaining Big Ten nonconference schedule

  • THURSDAY (Dec. 29) GAMES
  • Brown (7-5) at Northwestern (9-2), 1 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Delaware State (1-11) at Penn State (9-3), 2 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
  • Alabama A&M (4-8) at Ohio State (8-3), 3 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Florida A&M (2-8) at No. 1 Purdue (12-0), 5 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • UMBC (9-4) at Maryland (9-3), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)
  • Alcorn State (3-9) at Minnesota (6-6), 8 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
  • Bethune-Cookman (4-8) at No. 16 Illinois (8-4), 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
  • FRIDAY (Dec. 30) GAMES
  • Buffalo (6-6) at Michigan State (8-4), 6 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Central Michigan (4-8) at Michigan (7-4), 7 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
  • Western Michigan (4-8) at No. 17 Wisconsin (9-2), 8 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
  • Coppin State (5-9) at Rutgers (7-4), 8 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Related stories on Big Ten basketball

  • BIG TEN ROUNDUP (Dec. 21): Here is the roundup from Wednesday's games, including Iowa's stunning loss to Eastern Illinois despite being 31.5-point favorites. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS (Vol. 1): There's no drama to picking a top team in the Big Ten right now with No. 1 Purdue off to such a hot start. Here is Tom Brew's first edition of the league's power rankings, going 1-to-14 up and down the league. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA'S BARNER TO MICHIGAN: After three seasons at Indiana, standout tight end AJ Barner is transferring to Michigan to play for coach Jim Harbaugh. CLICK HERE
  • TUTTLE TRANSFERRING TO MICHIGAN: Jack Tuttle, the former Indiana quarterback, announced on Tuesday that he was transferring to Michigan for his final season of college football. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

The ReliaQuest Bowl is a glimpse into the Illini’s future

We’re officially one week away from watching the Illini take the field in Tampa at the ReliaQuest Bowl. They’ll be matching up against CFP No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC), a team playing with heavy hearts — RIP Coach Leach. More to come on the Bulldogs...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KIX 105.7

Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?

Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

Underwood happy with Sencire Harris’ work ethic

(WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are trying to find their groove after a huge loss to Missouri this week. With a lot of new faces to the team this year, the Illini are still learning how to play with one another. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood still wants to see a leader emerge. The freshman […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future

Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
COLUMBIA, MO
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
939theeagle.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
mediafeed.org

University of Illinois (U of I) Urbana-Champaign will cost you this much

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is a four-year public research university located in Champaign, Illinois. It’s the flagship of the University of Illinois system, and offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Read on for insights into admissions requirements, the UIUC acceptance rate, fees for tuition and housing, popular majors, and much more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
MARSHALL, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman

Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
ATWOOD, IL
thetuscolajournal.com

Villa Grove veteran reflects on her military career

Charolie Burris didn’t know exactly what she was going to do after high school. She only knew that she probably wouldn’t be sitting in a college classroom, and so she decided to enlist in the Army. Twenty plus years later, she’s still serving our country. I recently caught up with the Master Sergeant to ask about how she came to reach that decision, what her career has been like, and a lot more.
VILLA GROVE, IL
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy