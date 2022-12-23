Read full article on original website
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Haven't Received Your December Social Security Check Yet? Here's When It Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the last of three December checks this week. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social...
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up by around 5 basis points to trade at 3.798%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was last up by 5 basis points to 4.372%.
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
TikTok bans on government devices raise questions about platform’s future
TikTok is getting banned from a growing number of federal and state devices, underscoring how political winds are turning against the platform given worries about China and raising questions about its future. The latest development is the decision by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to include a measure banning TikTok from devices used by federal employees in the $1.7…
Republicans navigate tricky relations with a damaged Trump
Republicans are struggling to navigate an increasingly complicated relationship with former President Trump, who has emerged from the midterms in arguably the weakest position he has been in but who remains deeply influential among the GOP’s conservative base. After a midterm election that many Republicans saw as a rejection of Trump and his slate of…
Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial industry
A section of the new $1.7-trillion spending bill from Congress has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of workers.
Russia Could Hike Rates in 2023 if Inflation Risks Have Big Impact -Cenbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia could raise interest rates in 2023 if inflationary risks such as labour shortages and import restrictions have a meaningful impact, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told the RBC daily in an interview. The bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final...
TikTok Under Pressure as Biden Administration Scrutinizes Chinese Ownership
The Chinese owners of TikTok may be facing pressure to divest. The security concerns of the popular social media platform have led some Biden administration officials to push for a sale of the company's US operations "to ensure Beijing can't harness the app for espionage and political influence," according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed sources.
Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects
Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN.
