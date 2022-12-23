ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Salvation Army donations needed throughout new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holiday season is winding down for the local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army kettles are back on the shelves, the bells in their boxes and the aprons are sorted and ready to be stored away until the next holiday season. This year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army saw a decrease in donations, due to multiple winter storms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigate southwestern Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof. Once inside,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

St. Francis House guests receive special gifts for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many people gather with family on Christmas, some may not have the opportunity to do so. The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls worked hard to make Christmas extra special for its guest, but it wouldn’t have been possible without some generous donors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much moisture have we gotten this December?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a fresh hit of Christmas snow in KELOLAND. While Sioux Falls picked up an inch and a half, Brookings and Aberdeen had two and a half inches and Sisseton came in just shy of 4. It all adds to the amount of precipitation we’ve had in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow drift buries car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Most-viewed 2022 KELOLAND stories by month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of headlines throughout the 12 months in 2022. From devastating derecho storms to an impeachment of a state official, you will find a list of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com from each month. The story listed with each month is what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD continue to investigate shed fire death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly shed fire near downtown Sioux Falls remains under investigation by Sioux Falls police and fire authorities. On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Police Department said an officer noticed smoke early Saturday morning behind a house near Heritage Park, just east of downtown. The man’s body was discovered after the fire was knocked down.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton EMS leader, wife die on same day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Emergency Services administrator Steve Hawkins, 58, died on Dec. 23 from cancer, the Yankton County EMS said on its Facebook page. Hawkins’ wife Wendy, 52, who also had cancer, died the same day. Troy Cowman, the deputy administrator for the...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls ice rinks open for the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season. Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water line burst causes flooding at Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital this Christmas Eve after a water line froze and burst. According to a statement from Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities, Sanford Health, the burst line caused flooding in the main lobby of the hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy