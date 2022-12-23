ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Dallas

One method of staying cool during the summer is to visit one of Texas’ many stunning state parks. Contrary to common misconceptions, Texas has a range of swimming locations, including rivers and lakes. Some of these spots even have waterfalls! These Texas jewels serve as a constant reminder of the importance of water conservation in the Lone Star state. Let’s take a look at the prime swimming locations near Dallas!
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX
Voice of America

Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America

Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Know The Stories Behind The Titles Of These Texas Rock Albums?

A lot of incredible bands have come out of Texas and many of them fly their Texas heritage flags proudly in their album titles. Texas has produced an amazing number of rock bands. From up and comers rockin' their local bars, clubs and backyard parties to major league acts like ZZ Top, Pantera and Don Henly, Texas is loaded with talent.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas

If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
TEXAS STATE
bestattractions.org

Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas

If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
FORT WORTH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State

Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

Take in The Top 3 Tarrant County Ranches of 2022

In 2022, our Tarrant County Tuesday column took to the road and found a number of larger properties and ranches in various counties. These are some truly spectacular listings, and we’d like to give you another chance to ogle them before we close out the year. Waco Bend Ranch.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
