Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer. Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said. After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Information on Attempted Arson of Route 666 Residence

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding an incident of attempted arson on State Route 666 in Howe Township on Saturday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence located at 8306 Route 666, in Howe Township,...
MARIENVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

RELATIVELY CALM DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

Indiana County First responders had a relatively calm day after an active holiday weekend. Only four calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Monday. Three of those were automatic fire alarm activations. The three activations were on Madison circle in White Township, Pratt Drive in Indiana Borough, and Cornell Road in Burrell Township. Indiana fire Association was dispatched to the first two automatic fire alarm calls at 8:14 AM and 2:06 pm, while Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for the call on Cornell road at 6:59 PM.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Crashes into Drainage Ditch Along Route 36

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched on Friday morning to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 36, in Rose Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:03 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Police say a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE VEHICLE THEFT, THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Police in Blairsville Borough are investigating a vehicle theft and a theft from a vehicle that took place over the holiday weekend. The theft from a vehicle took place December 24th in the 200 block of South Brady Street in Blairsville. Police say that someone gained entry into the vehicle and stole a $35 bottle of vodka.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

venangoextra.com

One dies after crash involving 4 tractor-trailers

One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police. The crash, according to Clarion County 911, occurred at 6:47 a.m., near mile marker 64, westbound, in Clarion Township and that one person had been transported to Clarion Hospital.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified

An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
BRADENVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to fire in South Union Township

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.The house is considered a total loss.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

