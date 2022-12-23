ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
tourcounsel.com

The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location

Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston

When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
Outsider.com

Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
houstononthecheap.com

10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022

In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
kingwood.com

Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in

Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in the Park Twice Per Month. Beginning in January, Town Center Park in Kingwood will hold Friday in the Park twice a month. It will run from 4pm to 8pm and will include craft vendors, home bakers and entertainment. They are hoping to feature up and coming local artists who would like some exposure and they are also working on some other very exciting options. The website is open for registration .
