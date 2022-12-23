Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
This retiring Houston legend is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Paris Baguette Planned for Houston’s Chinatown Neighborhood
This neighborhood bakery offers cakes, pastries, sandwiches, and more.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Katy
Construction is underway, and this new concept could open in spring of 2023.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A Houston woman's vision comes to life in $3.4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 26, 2022 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 26 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, Solstice by Studio Iregular Labyrinth Walk, Shen Yun show, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 26 to January 1, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 26 through New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Families whose loved ones have vanished look to one another for support during the Holidays
HOUSTON - Throughout 2022, FOX 26 stayed true to a promise to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area, unfortunately, many of the families we highlighted are still waiting for answers. They've been relying on each other to help them cope with the loss they feel.
tourcounsel.com
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
houstononthecheap.com
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
kingwood.com
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in the Park Twice Per Month. Beginning in January, Town Center Park in Kingwood will hold Friday in the Park twice a month. It will run from 4pm to 8pm and will include craft vendors, home bakers and entertainment. They are hoping to feature up and coming local artists who would like some exposure and they are also working on some other very exciting options. The website is open for registration .
Comments / 0