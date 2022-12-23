ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Tribune-Review

Westmoreland among counties with most drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions

More drug dealers implicated in fatal overdoses are being prosecuted in Westmoreland County than in any other county is Southwestern Pennsylvania. Statistics released in December by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts revealed that 6.2% of all drug delivery resulting in death cases brought by state prosecutors since 2017 were filed in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell police accuse woman of harassing neighbors, felony charge filed

A Lower Burrell woman was charged with a felony after police said they received multiple complaints that she was harassing her next-door neighbor. Shannan Lee Marie Dotto, 44, of the 7200 block of Guyer Road was charged by summons with felony and misdemeanor counts of stalking. She also was issued a citation for harassment, according to court records. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec is scheduled for Feb. 7.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death

GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
WAYNESBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man

A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
GREENSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE VEHICLE THEFT, THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Police in Blairsville Borough are investigating a vehicle theft and a theft from a vehicle that took place over the holiday weekend. The theft from a vehicle took place December 24th in the 200 block of South Brady Street in Blairsville. Police say that someone gained entry into the vehicle and stole a $35 bottle of vodka.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

RELATIVELY CALM DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

Indiana County First responders had a relatively calm day after an active holiday weekend. Only four calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Monday. Three of those were automatic fire alarm activations. The three activations were on Madison circle in White Township, Pratt Drive in Indiana Borough, and Cornell Road in Burrell Township. Indiana fire Association was dispatched to the first two automatic fire alarm calls at 8:14 AM and 2:06 pm, while Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for the call on Cornell road at 6:59 PM.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

