Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this WinterTravel MavenSomerset, PA
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
Related
Westmoreland among counties with most drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions
More drug dealers implicated in fatal overdoses are being prosecuted in Westmoreland County than in any other county is Southwestern Pennsylvania. Statistics released in December by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts revealed that 6.2% of all drug delivery resulting in death cases brought by state prosecutors since 2017 were filed in Westmoreland County.
Allegheny County Police make arrest in Mt. Oliver homicide
Allegheny County Police announced an arrest Monday in the shooting death of a man in Mt. Oliver in August. Daleron Newman, 22, of Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal homicide in the Aug. 30 shooting death of Timothy Coates, 20, at Dawes and Frederick streets in the borough, county police said.
Man arrested in connection with Mt. Oliver homicide
MT. OLIVER, Pa. — Police arrested a man they said is responsible for the shooting death of another man in Mt. Oliver in August. According to Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Dawes Street at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2022.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of attempting to steal police cruiser after crash
A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police accused him of attempting to steal a cruiser while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma Borough on Dec. 18. Kiski Township and Washington Township officers reported to state...
Lower Burrell police accuse woman of harassing neighbors, felony charge filed
A Lower Burrell woman was charged with a felony after police said they received multiple complaints that she was harassing her next-door neighbor. Shannan Lee Marie Dotto, 44, of the 7200 block of Guyer Road was charged by summons with felony and misdemeanor counts of stalking. She also was issued a citation for harassment, according to court records. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec is scheduled for Feb. 7.
PA man tried to steal cop car then deliberately urinated on himself, say police
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) — Pennsylvania state police say that an allegedly drunk Unity, Pa. man wrecked into an off-duty police officer’s vehicle then tried to leave the scene by stealing a police cruiser, according to the Trib Review. State police say that Richard Allen Wilden, 32, of Rolling Meadows Drive in Unity, was involved […]
wdadradio.com
PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
wtae.com
Attorneys for accused Tree of Life shooter claim investigators sent empty or near empty test tubes
There are new developments in the case against accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. According to court documents, the attorneys for Bowers claim investigators sent them 17 tubes that were either empty or nearly empty after a judge ordered DNA evidence be turned over to the defense for independent testing.
1 child, 3 dogs found dead in Fayette County fire
A child died in a house fire in Fayette County this morning. State police in Uniontown said a boy and three dogs were found dead in the home, located at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. A 911 dispatcher previously said a juvenile male was possibly trapped in the...
Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death
GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man
A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
wdadradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
PA Dad Overdoses 14-Month-Old Son With Fentanyl: Authorities
A Pennsylvania dad appears to be spending the holidays behind bars after he was charged when his 14-month-old son was rushed to the emergency room for "overdose-related injuries," and found to have fentanyl in his system, authorities say. Dillon Edward Zack, 28, of the 500 block of Cleveland Street, Lilly...
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE VEHICLE THEFT, THEFT FROM VEHICLE
Police in Blairsville Borough are investigating a vehicle theft and a theft from a vehicle that took place over the holiday weekend. The theft from a vehicle took place December 24th in the 200 block of South Brady Street in Blairsville. Police say that someone gained entry into the vehicle and stole a $35 bottle of vodka.
Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits
The store manager for the Dollar General in Parks Township faces multiple felony counts after a company official accused him of stealing more than $2,000 that was supposed to be deposited in the bank. Robert Thomas Carter, 38, of Emerson Street Court in Vandergrift was charged with felony burglary, criminal...
Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the...
Police: Man wanted in 2019 Wilkinsburg murder jailed
A man who was wanted for an October 2019 murder in Wilkinsburg and eluded capture for years has been arrested. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills earlier this week, according to a Dec. 21 release from Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Ligon is charged in the...
wdadradio.com
RELATIVELY CALM DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County First responders had a relatively calm day after an active holiday weekend. Only four calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Monday. Three of those were automatic fire alarm activations. The three activations were on Madison circle in White Township, Pratt Drive in Indiana Borough, and Cornell Road in Burrell Township. Indiana fire Association was dispatched to the first two automatic fire alarm calls at 8:14 AM and 2:06 pm, while Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for the call on Cornell road at 6:59 PM.
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
wdadradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
Comments / 0