Lubbock County, TX

Man arrested on murder charge, woman’s body found in Lubbock County

 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man Thursday night for murder related to the finding a woman’s body in Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Isaiah Sanchez, 24, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with the murder of Monica Lumbrera, 40.

Previous coverage: Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock

Sanchez was arrested by officers from multiple agencies, including the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, in the 2100 Block of 4th Street

Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning

The following is a statement from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 6:05 am on December 20, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to CR 7700 and CR 2300 to what initially was reported as a vehicle collision with a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female laying in the roadway deceased, later identified as 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera.

Through the premilitary investigation it appeared the female had been laying in the roadway before being struck by the vehicle.

24-year-old, Isaiah Sanchez DOB xx/xx/98 was taken into custody December 22, 2022 at approximately 9:20pm in the 2100 Block of 4th Street by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Unit, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera.

Sanchez, was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with Murder.

Mike Bickle
4d ago

Another fine upstanding citizen with a bright future with face tattoos. RIP to the victim. Thoughts and prayers to her family.

