Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real EstateMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbex.com
Mack Planning New 438-unit Multifamily Project in N. Phoenix
Mack Real Estate Group is planning a 438-unit mixed-residential development in north Phoenix to add to its $250M Valley multifamily portfolio. Mack 19th & Monona will feature a mix of Build-to-Rent and garden-style apartment units. The company paid $22M for the site at 20620 N. 19th Avenue. Mack also has...
azbex.com
Caliber Converting Ahwatukee Hotel to Multifamily
Earlier this month, the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a Caliber Companies rezoning request that would allow it to redevelop an under-performing hotel property into a mixed residential rental community. Caliber wants to transform the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain Hotel at the SWC...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.995 Beautifully Updated Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Showcases The Cascading South And North Facing Mountain Views
36791 N 102nd Pl Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 36791 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona equips all high-end interiors and amenities which is needed for a luxury life as well as offers stunning unobstructed views of the famed Pinnacle Peak mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,469 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 36791 N 102nd Pl, please contact Lauren Hunt (Phone: 888 897 7821) and Lauren Bailey (Phone: 480 734 6423) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
KTAR.com
Problems mount for Southwest Airlines travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX — Many travelers were stranded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday following a slew of flight cancellations and delays, mostly from Southwest Airlines. As of 10 a.m., 186 Southwest flights in and out of Sky Harbor were canceled, and 40 were delayed, according to tracking site...
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights to and from PHX Sky Harbor
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix airport reported 111 canceled flights and 69 delayed flights.
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
AZFamily
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day. Updated: 18...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility
Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023
Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location
A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
KTAR.com
Ring in 2023 in metro Phoenix with the KTAR New Year’s Eve events map
PHOENIX — Those who are looking to celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year in style will find plenty of parties around the metro Phoenix area. The parties at various spots across the Valley usually begin a few hours prior to midnight and keep the celebration going into the early morning of 2023 with music, food, drinks and dancing.
KTAR.com
Here are 5 of KTAR News’ feel-good stories from 2022
PHOENIX — After a turbulent, and sometimes upsetting, news cycle this year, welcome to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s feel-good stories round-up. With stunning recoveries from near-fatal accidents to a Valley dog returning to its owner after being lost for 10 months, here are five stories from 2022 that we hope make you feel good and inspired.
Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Fire hazmat crews called to Christown Spectrum mall for gas leak
PHOENIX — A hazmat situation outside the Christown Spectrum mall prompted evacuations Friday morning, authorities said. A woman accidentally ran over an above-ground Southwest Gas regulator in the mall parking lot at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. The driver...
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Things We Ate and Drank This Year
Throughout the year, the Phoenix New Times food team eats at a lot of restaurants. But there are certain bites that stand out above the rest. These dishes leave us daydreaming for months until we can make it back to each restaurant to indulge once more. Right here in the...
AZFamily
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
Comments / 8