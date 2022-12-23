ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

Mack Planning New 438-unit Multifamily Project in N. Phoenix

Mack Real Estate Group is planning a 438-unit mixed-residential development in north Phoenix to add to its $250M Valley multifamily portfolio. Mack 19th & Monona will feature a mix of Build-to-Rent and garden-style apartment units. The company paid $22M for the site at 20620 N. 19th Avenue. Mack also has...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Caliber Converting Ahwatukee Hotel to Multifamily

Earlier this month, the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a Caliber Companies rezoning request that would allow it to redevelop an under-performing hotel property into a mixed residential rental community. Caliber wants to transform the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain Hotel at the SWC...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $3.995 Beautifully Updated Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Showcases The Cascading South And North Facing Mountain Views

36791 N 102nd Pl Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 36791 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona equips all high-end interiors and amenities which is needed for a luxury life as well as offers stunning unobstructed views of the famed Pinnacle Peak mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,469 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 36791 N 102nd Pl, please contact Lauren Hunt (Phone: 888 897 7821) and Lauren Bailey (Phone: 480 734 6423) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing

Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix

9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day. Updated: 18...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility

Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023

Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location

A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Ring in 2023 in metro Phoenix with the KTAR New Year’s Eve events map

PHOENIX — Those who are looking to celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year in style will find plenty of parties around the metro Phoenix area. The parties at various spots across the Valley usually begin a few hours prior to midnight and keep the celebration going into the early morning of 2023 with music, food, drinks and dancing.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are 5 of KTAR News’ feel-good stories from 2022

PHOENIX — After a turbulent, and sometimes upsetting, news cycle this year, welcome to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s feel-good stories round-up. With stunning recoveries from near-fatal accidents to a Valley dog returning to its owner after being lost for 10 months, here are five stories from 2022 that we hope make you feel good and inspired.
PHOENIX, AZ
KYMA News 11

Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire hazmat crews called to Christown Spectrum mall for gas leak

PHOENIX — A hazmat situation outside the Christown Spectrum mall prompted evacuations Friday morning, authorities said. A woman accidentally ran over an above-ground Southwest Gas regulator in the mall parking lot at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. The driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Things We Ate and Drank This Year

Throughout the year, the Phoenix New Times food team eats at a lot of restaurants. But there are certain bites that stand out above the rest. These dishes leave us daydreaming for months until we can make it back to each restaurant to indulge once more. Right here in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete

The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy